24/11/2018 03:50:00

RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: RYAAY), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of Ryanair and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ryaay/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Ryanair and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

In the summer of 2018, worsening labor relations continued to negatively affect Ryanair’s performance, despite its statements otherwise, causing significant expenses from flight cancellations.  On July 23, 2018, the Company revealed quarterly profits had decreased 20% partly due to a 34% increase in staffing costs. Then, on October 1, 2018, Ryanair disclosed that strikes and flight cancellations had caused increasing costs such that it was unable to meet its annual profit guidance.

On this news, the price of Ryanair’s ADSs plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
18 Nov
VELO
For de der ikke har set det, er der en aktuel artikel i Medwatch hvor Craig Collard udtaler sig. D..
30
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
27
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
DANSKE
EUROINVESTOR! FÅ DU STOPPET DEN IDIOT!
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
European Commission Approves Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA® (voretigene neparvovec), a One-time Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Disease Caused by Confirmed Biallelic RPE65 Mutations
2
Black Friday Sale Sector 5 E3 Chromebook for Education, Business, and Consumer Packed with Intel Quad Core Processors
3
APIs for Test Automation and Remote Access
4
Lord Chris Holmes & AIG’s Duperreault to join fireside chats with Premier at Bermuda’s London industry events
5
Sensorion Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations with Pasteur Institute for Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Programs

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL
03:50
RYANAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY
03:50
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
02:27
FSIS Recall Release 117-2018 and Product Chart - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens
01:54
Lloyd’s of London Throws in the Towel on Lava Exclusion, says Foster Law Offices
00:50
Amerant Announces New Chairman
00:14
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BWX Technologies, Inc. - BWXT
00:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
00:00
MONEYGRAM LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In MoneyGram International, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 November 2018 05:12:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-24 06:12:53 - 2018-11-24 05:12:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY