STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into the Proposed Sale of athenahealth, Inc. – ATHN

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the proposed sale of athenahealth, Inc. (“athenahealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHN) on behalf of stockholders. 

On November 12, 2018, athenahealth announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) and Evergreen Coast Capital (“Evergreen”).  According to the announcement, athenahealth’s stockholders are only expected to receive $135.00 per share in cash for their athenahealth shares.  Notably, athenahealth’s shares traded above $150.00 per share as recently as September 2018.

The investigation seeks to determine whether athenahealth’s directors failed to meet their legal obligations to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Veritas and Evergreen, and whether athenahealth’s stockholders (i) are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares and (ii) are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

athenahealth stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this investigation may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/athenahealth-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and other stockholder actions.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

