CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA and RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Class Period: November 6, 2017 - October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Allegations: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (2) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (3) as a result, Evoqua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) now Ribbon Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Class Period: January 8, 2015 - March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Allegations: Sonus Networks, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to Defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been “pulled forward” to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and (4) the “backlog” of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

