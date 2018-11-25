25/11/2018 14:25:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
14:35 - 
HASBRO NOV 27 DEADLINE - Rosen Law Firm Reminds Hasbro,..
24 Nov - 
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMIND..
23 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HAS)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 - October 23, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Hasbro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro’s relationship with Toys “R” Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro’s business, as Toys “R” Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys “R” Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company’s efforts to grow sales in those markets.

To learn more about the Hasbro, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 - May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Campbell Soup Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Campbell Soup Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations did not give the Company a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and (2) defendants had no reasonable basis to believe--and did not in fact believe--their positive statements about the Company’s business and financial prospects during the Class Period, including their guidance issued and reaffirmed throughout the Class Period.

To learn more about the Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:25 ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
24 Nov ACHC
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC
23 Nov HON
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX ALNY ACHC JT HON DY ALGN RYAAY MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21 Nov ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABBV, MGTI, ACHC, JT and HTHT
21 Nov ACHC
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Acadia, Namaste, and Bank OZK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Nov ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19 Nov ACHC
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18 Nov ACHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, ACHC, TRVN, HTHT and SFIX
17 Nov ACHC
ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into the Proposed Sale of athenahealth, Inc. – ATHN
2
Larson Electronics Releases 15-30V DC ATEX-Rated Combustible Gas and Vapor Transmitter
3
Nuance Introduces New PowerScribe One Radiology Reporting Platform Powered by AI and the Cloud
4
TLC to Attend Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2018
5
Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Update to U.S. Listing

Related stock quotes

Acadia Healthcare Compan.. 31.65 -1.2% Stock price decreasing
Campbell Soup Company 40.53 2.6% Stock price increasing
Hasbro Inc 96.03 1.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:03
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, OZK and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:05
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, COST, HON, ALGN, RYAAY and MGI
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases 25W Rechargeable 2000 Lumen Hand-Held LED Spotlight
15:17
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ALNY, CHGG, CWH and DY
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
15:00
HTHT ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Huazhu Group Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HTHT
15:00
CHGG NOV. 26 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Chegg, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K of Important Deadline in the Class Action – CHGG
14:43
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AQUA and RBBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:35
HASBRO NOV 27 DEADLINE - Rosen Law Firm Reminds Hasbro, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HAS

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 November 2018 18:08:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-25 19:08:17 - 2018-11-25 18:08:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY