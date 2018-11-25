25/11/2018 17:03:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, OZK and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Company’s IPO offering materials contained inaccurate statements of material fact and/or omitted material information required to be disclosed in order to make such statements not misleading, including failure to disclose that the China Banking Regulatory Commission and three other Chinese regulators had issued rules in 2016 requiring peer-to-peer lending companies to appoint qualified banking institutions as custodians and disclose their use of deposits. On November 21, 2017, news outlets reported that China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (“FSDC”) had issued an urgent notice to provincial governments urging them to suspend regulatory approval of new internet micro-loan companies. Following this news, Jianpu’s shares fell over 38% in three days and closed at $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017.

To learn more about the Jianpu Technology Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Bank OZK (NASDAQGS: OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 - October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Bank OZK made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.   On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had “incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits” that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

To learn more about the Bank OZK class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 - October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nektar Therapeutics class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

