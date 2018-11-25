25/11/2018 16:00:00

Larson Electronics Releases 25W Rechargeable 2000 Lumen Hand-Held LED Spotlight

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 25-watt, six million candlepower rechargeable hand-held LED spotlight offering 2000 lumens of powerful light. This unit charges while plugged into a 12-volt power source, even while in use, and comes equipped with a detachable coil cord, making it ideal for hunting, camping, marine uses, and even first responder or emergency service operations.

The HL.RL-85-LED-CPR rechargeable hand-held spotlight uses a single, high output premium Cree LED and a parabolic reflector to generate 2,000 lumens while drawing on only 25 watts of power. This IP65-rated spotlight has an ultra-focused 30˚ spot beam that generates 80 lumens per watt with a 70% lumen retention at 50,000 hours. This spot configuration is clear and sharp, effectively illuminating objects even to the far end of its beam reach.

This portable pistol style spotlight comes equipped with two 3.7V 2600MA lithium batteries that are recharged via a 12V power source (24V configurations are available upon request). This unique charging function allows operators to use and charge the light simultaneously, eliminating the charging downtime present with other types of portable spotlights.

This hand-held spotlight has an operation lifespan of 2.5 to three hours on one full charge and a full recharge time of three hours. This unit comes standard with a detachable 16-foot coil cord with cigarette plug that is detached via a weatherproof, two-pin Deutsch connector. Other cord types are available as well.

“This LED spotlight is lightweight, yet ultra-rugged, perfect for outdoor uses in rough environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The cigarette plug charging function allows operators to use it while it charges in their vehicle, including ATVs, great for emergency services.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact: 

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

