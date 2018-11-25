25/11/2018 13:00:00

MONDAY DEADLINE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALNY

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Alnylam investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Additional information about this action may also be found at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/alnylam-pharmaceuticals/.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors during the Class Period that: (i) Alnylam had overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (ii) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Alnylam’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment damages.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased Alnylam’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 26, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class.  

Alnylam investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

