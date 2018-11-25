Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Update to U.S. Listing

MONACO, Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers Inc. (“Navios Containers” or the “Company”) (NOTC: NMCI), a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry, announced today that the Company plans to commence trading on or about December 10, 2018 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

In preparation for the listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Company has requested the N-OTC to halt the trading of the Company’s common shares. The N-OTC has considered the request and decided to halt the trading until further notice. The last day of trading on the N-OTC is Monday, November 26, 2018, with last VPS settlement on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

As a reminder to those shareholders who have submitted a DTC Election Form or plan to submit a DTC election prior to November 30, 2018, your broker or nominee that is a DTC Participant will need to initiate a DWAC Deposit to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. between December 3, 2018 and December 7, 2018 to have the Navios Maritime Containers L.P. common units credited to your account with your DTC Participant prior to the expected initial day of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. DWAC is the acronym for “Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian” which was created by DTC. The DWAC function permits certain brokers and custodial banks (i.e., those financial institutions that are DTC participants) to request the electronic movement of securities to or from the issuer's transfer agent.

About Navios Maritime Containers Inc.

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future financial performance of the fleet, future vessel acquisitions, timing of vessel deliveries, entering into further time charters and Navios Containers’ ability to fund the intended vessel acquisitions. Words such as “may”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to future vessel acquisitions, the quality of the Fleet and the market for the fleet vessels, the uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the container shipping sector in general, fluctuations in charter rates for container carrier vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operating costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Containers operates, and risks associated with global operations. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common shares.

