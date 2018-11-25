Nuance Introduces New PowerScribe One Radiology Reporting Platform Powered by AI and the Cloud

Related content Nuance Announces Plan to Spin Off Its Automotive Segmen.. Nuance Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Re.. Nuance’s AI-Powered Diagnostic Solutions Help Curb Radi..

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 104th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today introduced PowerScribe One , the next generation of the industry’s most widely used radiology reporting platform. Harnessing Nuance’s advanced natural language understanding capabilities and cloud technology, the PowerScribe One platform integrates access to artificial intelligence-powered (AI) diagnostic and decision-support tools to measurably improve workflow efficiency and accuracy.

“We are committed to transforming the practice of diagnostic imaging with products, such as PowerScribe One, that help radiologists amplify their expertise and demonstrate their value through their primary work product – the diagnostic report,” said Karen Holzberger, vice president and general manager, Healthcare Diagnostics, Nuance. “The new PowerScribe One is a game-changer – harmonizing applications on the radiologists’ desktop; automatically populating reports with structured data; and making AI useful and usable within their workflow. Most of all, PowerScribe One markedly improves efficiency and accuracy, giving radiologists more time to focus on what matters most – the care teams and patients they serve.”

Purpose-built to address inefficiencies, inconsistent recommendations and failed follow-up, PowerScribe One benefits from the latest advances in AI such as natural language understanding, image characterization, speech recognition, intelligent exchange of structured data and cloud technology, enabling radiologists to:

Extract structured data continuously while dictating;

Apply structured data to aid in creation of accurate, clinically appropriate and consistent diagnostic reports;

Share clinically relevant structured data between systems—including EHRs, PACS and others—enabling care teams to improve follow-up, monitoring and outcomes;

Populate reports dynamically with content from integrated systems to minimize redundancy and reduce errors;

Integrate AI image characterization directly into the reporting workflow to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency and accuracy via Nuance’s AI Marketplace ;

; Make standardized reporting initiatives easier to launch, administer, promote and adopt; and

Harness the cloud to easily access and use evolving technology and innovation.

“PowerScribe One transforms my dictations on-the-fly into relevant, structured findings so that it’s not just my words, but their meaning in the context of my patient’s clinical situation. Then, by incorporating the data into the decision support workflow, I can become both more effective and more efficient,” said Tarik Alkasab, MD, PhD service chief for IT/Informatics and operations at Massachusetts General Hospital. “PowerScribe One is more than a voice-enabled text report creation tool, it’s becoming an integration platform that empowers radiologists to capture, share, and take action on important patient information more quickly and easily.”

PowerScribe One leverages a cloud-powered, continuously learning, and context-aware language understanding platform to convert unstructured speech-to-text input into structured data. PowerScribe One also integrates access to AI algorithms within the radiologist’s normal workflow, giving radiologists powerful solutions to improve efficiency and throughput, increase diagnostic accuracy and specificity, and ensure consistent, evidence-based follow-up recommendations. The integration of structured narrative data, workflow-embedded AI, clinical guidance, assisted diagnosis, quality-checking, and report automation tools elevates the accuracy, completeness, and value of radiology reporting.

PowerScribe One also enables enhanced sharing of concrete and actionable information with care teams and across the care pathway. It puts essential follow-up, timeframe, and other information that was previously stranded within unstructured narrative report text directly into the hands of clinical users. Converting unstructured text to structured data opens a path to expanded interoperability and powers a new generation of data-driven applications. It also complements standardization work on Common Data Elements by the ACR, ASNR, RSNA, and other governing bodies to improve information exchange and advance radiologic practice, research, and performance measurement.

“Imaging AI cannot be deployed in a silo – integrating the outputs of AI into the radiologist’s existing clinical workflow enables it to effectively augment the capabilities of the radiologist, while preserving as well as enhancing efficiency and quality,” said Warren B. Gefter, MD, professor of radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “AI in radiology is rapidly evolving; the challenge is to make it usable and useful.”

Nuance will demonstrate the effectiveness of PowerScribe One at the 2018 RSNA Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting at booth #2700 in South Hall A at McCormick Place, November 25 – 30, in Chicago, IL. For more information about PowerScribe One, click here .

About Nuance Healthcare Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance’s award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com .

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact Information

Palmer Reuther

Corporate Communications

Nuance Healthcare

M: 978-697-9227

palmer.reuther@nuance.com