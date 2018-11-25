TLC to Attend Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology today announced that it will be attending Goldman Sachs’ Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum in Hong Kong, at the JW Marriott Hotel on November 27-28, 2018.

The invitation-only forum will cover key themes including healthcare reforms, the future of biotech, paths to pharmaceutical innovation in China, new healthcare insurance practices and routes, and value creation. In addition to attending the discussions, TLC President George Yeh will also be hosting strategic meetings at the event, where he will provide updates on the status of TLC’s lead product candidates.

About TLC

TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD™). TLC believes that its deep experience with liposome science allows TLC to combine onset speed and benefit duration, while establishing drug levels at target tissues while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC’s BioSeizer technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX targeted delivery technology is designed to enable prolonged pharmacokinetic profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. TLC is consistently ranked in the top 5% among all listed companies in Taiwan’s Corporate Governance Evaluations.

Contacts:

Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

Dawn Chi

Corporate Communications

+886 2 2655 7377 ext. 136

dawn@tlcbio.com

Solebury Trout

Julia Balanova

Vice President

+1 646 378 2936

jbalanova@trougroup.com