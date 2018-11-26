Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program Announces New Cohort of Ricardo Salinas Scholars

Washington, DC, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program announces 15 scholarship awards to a new cohort of Ricardo Salinas Scholars. The 15 recipients will participate in seven different policy or public programs, executive seminars, and fellowships.

The Ricardo Salinas Scholarship Program offers Latino American and Mexican emerging and established leaders a unique opportunity to participate in and contribute to a wide range of Aspen Institute policy discussions, public programs and leadership initiatives. It also ensures that the voices of Latinos are represented throughout the Aspen Institute and helps to build the leadership and social capital of the participants.

“I am pleased to welcome the new cohort of Scholars; a group of exceptional Latinos that will enrich the Aspen Institute, as well as, continue to grow in their own trajectory, create new networks, and add increased value to society” said Ricardo Salinas, Founder and Chairman of Grupo Salinas.

This latest cohort of Salinas Scholars come from diverse professional backgrounds and offer fresh perspectives to Aspen convenings. They are emerging leaders as well as seasoned professionals from across an array of sectors, including government, telecommunications, security, and law, among others. Their diverse personal and professional experiences in the U.S. and Mexico add value to discussions about the issues and challenges of our times.

The Ricardo Salinas Scholarship awardees are:

Alejandra Covarrubias , Coordinator, Institutional Programs and Partnerships, Fomento Social Banamex

Leticia Jauregui Casanueva, CEO & Co-founder, Máquina

Alejandra Tapia Cruickshank, Institutional Relations Manager, New Ventures

Delia Garcia, CEO and Co-Director at ReflectUS

Ernesto Herrera Guerra, Executive Director, Reforestamos México, A.C.

Baltazar Hernandez, Center Coordinator, Center on the Future of War, Arizona State University School of Politics and Global Studies

Juan Hernandez, Analyst, Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Investigative Division

Adela Mendoza, Executive Director, Hispanic Alliance of South Carolina

Kent Mendoza, Policy Coordinator, Anti-Recidivism Coalition

Sofia Lopez Nuñez, Assistant Treasurer for Latin America, Caterpillar

Hector Reyes, Partner & Entrepreneur Services, SVX México

Soledad Roybal, Former Senior Policy Advisor, International Technology Policy, U.S. Department of State

Ana Salas Siegel, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Carmen Scurato, Vice President of Policy & General Counsel, National Hispanic Media Coalition

Lauren Vargas, Director of Innovation, City of Long Beach Mayor, Robert Garcia

Delia Garcia, CEO and Co-Director at ReflectUS, who was selected to participate in the Executive Seminar on Leadership, Values, and the Good Society, shared, “By making room at the table, the Ricardo Salinas Scholarship is empowering leaders that are building transformational networks and creating positive change in our communities and our country.”

Baltazar Hernandez, Center Coordinator, for Arizona State University’s Center on the Future of War, who participated in the 2018 Aspen Security Forum said, “As someone working at the juncture of academia and public policy, the forum provided me with invaluable networking opportunities and the insightful panel sessions helped to increase my knowledge of a range of global security topics.”

Thanks to generous support from Ricardo Salinas/Grupo Salinas, the Aspen Institute has awarded more than 250 Ricardo Salinas Scholarships since its inception in 2015.

“It’s unusual for a funder to have the vision to seed a program like the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, which is dedicated to advancing Latino American progress and strengthen the nation. But to invest meaningfully in supporting Latino participation throughout the organization is truly novel. Ricardo Salinas Scholarships uplift Latino talent and expand it through access to Institute content and networks,” said Abigail Golden-Vazquez, Aspen Institute Vice President and Latinos and Society Program Executive Director.

How to apply Candidates should identify a program of interest from the offerings on the Aspen Institute website, reach out to the appropriate point of contact, and mention their potential eligibility for the Ricardo Salinas Scholarship. If the candidate is a good fit, then the program applies for the scholarship on the candidate’s behalf. The scholarship is managed by the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, and a committee makes the final selection based on established criteria. Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis, and the committee meets to review and select scholars three times a year.

For more details on scholarship eligibility and nomination process, please visit https://www.aspeninstitute.org/programs/latinos-and-society-program/ricardo-salinas-foundation-scholarship/.

About The Ricardo Salinas Scholarship aims to increase the participation of Latinos in the Aspen Institute’s public events, policy roundtables, leadership seminars and other convenings. In doing so, it provides access to leadership opportunities, networks and social capital.

The Aspen Institute founded the Latinos and Society Program in 2015 to provide a place for Latinos and non-Latinos to learn about their shared future and jointly explore solutions to the challenges of our times. Its vision is to foster a more informed citizenry and promote the engagement of all people in securing a prosperous and inclusive future for America. This policy program convenes diverse audiences and subject matter experts to advance three important policy areas, civic participations, economic advancement and educational opportunity. The program is also connecting a pipeline of Latino leaders to Institute programs, fostering collaboration, and strengthening their networks. To learn more, follow @AspenLatinos, or visit AspenInstitute.org/policy-work/latinos-society.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. The Institute is based in Washington, DC; Aspen, Colorado; and on the Wye River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It also has offices in New York City and an international network of partners. For more information, visit aspeninstitute.org.

Maria Samaniego

The Aspen Institute

2027362299

maria.samaniego@aspeninstitute.org