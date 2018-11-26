26/11/2018 17:58:02

Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program Announces New Cohort of Ricardo Salinas Scholars

Washington, DC, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program announces 15 scholarship awards to a new cohort of Ricardo Salinas Scholars. The 15 recipients will participate in seven different policy or public programs, executive seminars, and fellowships.

The Ricardo Salinas Scholarship Program offers Latino American and Mexican emerging and established leaders a unique opportunity to participate in and contribute to a wide range of Aspen Institute policy discussions, public programs and leadership initiatives. It also ensures that the voices of Latinos are represented throughout the Aspen Institute and helps to build the leadership and social capital of the participants.

“I am pleased to welcome the new cohort of Scholars; a group of exceptional Latinos that will enrich the Aspen Institute, as well as, continue to grow in their own trajectory, create new networks, and add increased value to society” said Ricardo Salinas, Founder and Chairman of Grupo Salinas.

This latest cohort of Salinas Scholars come from diverse professional backgrounds and offer fresh perspectives to Aspen convenings. They are emerging leaders as well as seasoned professionals from across an array of sectors, including government, telecommunications, security, and law, among others. Their diverse personal and professional experiences in the U.S. and Mexico add value to discussions about the issues and challenges of our times.

The Ricardo Salinas Scholarship awardees are:

Alejandra Covarrubias, Coordinator, Institutional Programs and Partnerships, Fomento Social Banamex

Leticia Jauregui Casanueva, CEO & Co-founder, Máquina

Alejandra Tapia Cruickshank, Institutional Relations Manager, New Ventures

Delia Garcia, CEO and Co-Director at ReflectUS

Ernesto Herrera Guerra, Executive Director, Reforestamos México, A.C.

Baltazar Hernandez, Center Coordinator, Center on the Future of War, Arizona State University School of Politics and Global Studies

Juan Hernandez, Analyst, Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Investigative Division

Adela Mendoza, Executive Director, Hispanic Alliance of South Carolina

Kent Mendoza, Policy Coordinator, Anti-Recidivism Coalition

Sofia Lopez Nuñez, Assistant Treasurer for Latin America, Caterpillar

Hector Reyes, Partner & Entrepreneur Services, SVX México

Soledad Roybal, Former Senior Policy Advisor, International Technology Policy, U.S. Department of State

Ana Salas Siegel, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Carmen Scurato, Vice President of Policy & General Counsel, National Hispanic Media Coalition

Lauren Vargas, Director of Innovation, City of Long Beach Mayor, Robert Garcia

Delia Garcia, CEO and Co-Director at ReflectUS, who was selected to participate in the Executive Seminar on Leadership, Values, and the Good Society, shared, “By making room at the table, the Ricardo Salinas Scholarship is empowering leaders that are building transformational networks and creating positive change in our communities and our country.”

Baltazar Hernandez, Center Coordinator, for Arizona State University’s Center on the Future of War, who participated in the 2018 Aspen Security Forum said, “As someone working at the juncture of academia and public policy, the forum provided me with invaluable networking opportunities and the insightful panel sessions helped to increase my knowledge of a range of global security topics.”

Thanks to generous support from Ricardo Salinas/Grupo Salinas, the Aspen Institute has awarded more than 250 Ricardo Salinas Scholarships since its inception in 2015.

“It’s unusual for a funder to have the vision to seed a program like the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, which is dedicated to advancing Latino American progress and strengthen the nation. But to invest meaningfully in supporting Latino participation throughout the organization is truly novel. Ricardo Salinas Scholarships uplift Latino talent and expand it through access to Institute content and networks,” said Abigail Golden-Vazquez, Aspen Institute Vice President and Latinos and Society Program Executive Director.

How to apply

Candidates should identify a program of interest from the offerings on the Aspen Institute website, reach out to the appropriate point of contact, and mention their potential eligibility for the Ricardo Salinas Scholarship. If the candidate is a good fit, then the program applies for the scholarship on the candidate’s behalf. The scholarship is managed by the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, and a committee makes the final selection based on established criteria. Nominations are accepted on a rolling basis, and the committee meets to review and select scholars three times a year.

For more details on scholarship eligibility and nomination process, please visit https://www.aspeninstitute.org/programs/latinos-and-society-program/ricardo-salinas-foundation-scholarship/.

About

The Ricardo Salinas Scholarship aims to increase the participation of Latinos in the Aspen Institute’s public events, policy roundtables, leadership seminars and other convenings. In doing so, it provides access to leadership opportunities, networks and social capital.

The Aspen Institute founded the Latinos and Society Program in 2015 to provide a place for Latinos and non-Latinos to learn about their shared future and jointly explore solutions to the challenges of our times.  Its vision is to foster a more informed citizenry and promote the engagement of all people in securing a prosperous and inclusive future for America. This policy program convenes diverse audiences and subject matter experts to advance three important policy areas, civic participations, economic advancement and educational opportunity.  The program is also connecting a pipeline of Latino leaders to Institute programs, fostering collaboration, and strengthening their networks. To learn more, follow @AspenLatinos, or visit AspenInstitute.org/policy-work/latinos-society.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, DC. Its mission is to foster leadership based on enduring values and to provide a nonpartisan venue for dealing with critical issues. The Institute is based in Washington, DC; Aspen, Colorado; and on the Wye River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It also has offices in New York City and an international network of partners. For more information, visit aspeninstitute.org.

Maria Samaniego

The Aspen Institute

2027362299

maria.samaniego@aspeninstitute.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14
19 Nov
DANSKE
@6212 Jeg har nogle faa aktier i Danske Bank, fordi jeg tror paa en bedre og mere lovlydig fremtid, ..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Emergency Linear Fixture
2
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:08
Biofrontera to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
18:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. to PDS Biotechnology Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
18:05
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against India Globalization Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
18:03
CORRECTING and REPLACING – CUV Ventures Corp. RevoluFIN Inc. Begins Operations In The Marbella Financial District of Panama City, Panama; RevoluPAY® QR-PAY Active Across +400 Retail Websites
18:02
Carepoynt Accelerates First Year Momentum Through Q3 and Into Q4 2018; Expands Carepoynt Community and Launches New Partners and Programs
18:00
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against China Zenix Auto International Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:00
Zephyr Real Estate Celebrates 40th Anniversary: Sales Then and Now
18:00
UltiSat to Provide USG Customer COMSATCOM Services to Support UAV Operations and Training
17:59
Homeside Properties Continues to Expand Client Base in Third Quarter

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 18:29:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-26 19:29:09 - 2018-11-26 18:29:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY