Benevity Data Shows #GivingTuesday Activates First-Time Givers

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced that among its enterprise clients, nearly half of all employees who donated or volunteered through Benevity for the first time on #GivingTuesday last year have given back again since then. With nearly 30 percent of total donors and volunteers being first-time participants on Benevity, the trend represents a significant opportunity for companies to engage more people in doing good.

Almost 200 of Benevity’s enterprise clients got involved in #GivingTuesday last year. On November 28, their employees logged 45,000 volunteer hours and donated $13 million—including employer matching—to nearly 11,000 charities around the world. Among the first-time participants on #GivingTuesday, 83 percent donated funds, 15 percent volunteered and 2 percent did both, highlighting how giving people more options to give back equates to more impact.

“Companies have a tremendous opportunity to harness the vast power and potential of people to make a meaningful difference in society,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Founder and CEO of Benevity. “Our platform enables companies to engage and empower their employees and customers – across all locations, generations, ethnicities, backgrounds, education and income levels – around their inherent desire to do good. At a time when the world needs a unifying approach to empathy and compassion more than ever, #GivingTuesday is a great place to start.”

Benevity’s data builds on insights from one of the leaders of the giving movement, Asha Curran, chief innovation officer and director of the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. As reported in Stanford Social Innovation Review, she wrote: “The implications of this [rapidly changing technology]—and of direct person-to-person giving, workplace giving, recurring monthly giving, and soaring online and mobile giving, not to mention the overall effects of social media itself—are far from clear yet. But they are happening, and while we may parse the negatives and positives, we must be agile enough to use available tools to our benefit.”

This year, companies are gearing up for another monumental #GivingTuesday with campaigns that aim to engage, empower and drive impact with innovative uses of Benevity’s corporate Goodness platform.

Last year on #GivingTuesday, T-Mobile employees were among the top users of Benevity’s enterprise platform compared to other corporate clients. During the campaign, T-Mobile saw a significant increase in employees using the Benevity platform (from 6% to 26%). Since the campaign ended, T-Mobile’s employees have logged 45% more volunteer hours in the portal year over year, demonstrating that #GivingTuesday is a fantastic introduction to employee giving opportunities and a way to catalyze a purpose-driven corporate culture.

This year, T-Mobile is giving big for Giving Tuesday again, with its #GivingOnUs campaign. On 11/27, T-Mobile will offer up more than $2M – giving customers, fans and employees the power to decide where it goes! The T-Mobile Foundation will deposit $27 in every employee’s giving account, that they can direct to a non-profit of their choice via Benevity. Customers and employees will also get the chance to win the opportunity to have T-Mobile donate from $25 up to $1,000 to their favorite charity via Benevity.

“At T-Mobile we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to give back, and this year we want to help empower people to do just that. On Giving Tuesday, we are making more than $2 million available for customers, employees and fans to direct to their favorite charity–on us.” said Janice V. Kapner, T-Mobile EVP of communications and community engagement. “By partnering with Benevity, T-Mobile is giving employees and customers the ability to support charities they are personally passionate about! We are incredibly proud that participation in our giving campaigns is growing so rapidly. It really speaks to who our employees and customers really are – and I’m so proud that we are all making a positive impact in our communities every day.”

Another example is Warner Brothers, who is engaging new people in their IMPACT employee program this #GivingTuesday by rewarding first-time donors and volunteers (as well as existing givers) with gifts that align with their culture in the entertainment industry, including providing funds to donate to their charity of choice.

Benevity is also an avid user of its own software, and this year will be engaging its people and the public in the #GivingTuesday movement by empowering them to give away $100,000 to their favorite charities. For every retweet of Benevity’s #BeTheGood video with an @mention of their favorite charity, the company will send $10 to that cause. Benevity employees will also be doing their part by volunteering for Soap for Hope, bringing “Random Acts of Goodness” to the streets of Calgary, Victoria, Toronto and San Mateo, and receiving matching funds for charitable contributions.

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 10 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 2.5 billion dollars in donations and 15 million hours of volunteering time this year to almost 150,000 charities worldwide.

