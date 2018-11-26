Carepoynt Accelerates First Year Momentum Through Q3 and Into Q4 2018; Expands Carepoynt Community and Launches New Partners and Programs

Rapidly Growing Health and Wellness ‘Rewards for Results’ Company Surges with Exponential Growth,

Exciting New Features, Expanded Strategic Partnerships and Exclusive Pay with Poynts

TM

and Pryme

TM

Programs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carepoynt — the first to market health and wellness-focused rewards program, platform and network — is pleased to announce that its unique Rewardsware for Healthcare™ solution continues to accelerate its momentum and rapid growth across key performance indicators in Q3 2018. Since the initial commercial launch in late 2017, the company continues to meet or exceed early expectations in its first full year of operations. As Q3 closed at the end of October, Carepoynt saw exponential quarterly and YTD growth in the Carepoynt Community of Members, Partners, Providers and Employers, significant growth & acceleration in PoyntsTM transactions on the platform, 4X growth in Q2>Q3 revenues and 10X in YTD growth since launch – further validating the company’s initial go to market approach, progress and plans for FY 2018.

Carepoynt is pleased to report the following Q3 > Q4 2018 highlights and key first year to date milestones:

Robust 5X member growth > Q3 organic growth to nearly ~25,000 Carepoynt Community members plus an addition of ~100,000+ new members projected via new Carepoynt > Connect platform partnerships

Compelling 4X revenue growth from Q2 > Q3 and 10X growth in 2018 YTD 1 st year revenues Q1 > Q3

year revenues Q1 > Q3 Nearly 3X growth in business development results > now exceeding FY18 targets with ~750+ national, regional & online Carepoynt Community partners with larger scale, strategic and scalable partner wins

More than 2X acceleration in Carepoynt transactions > rapidly approaching 100,000+ FY2018 target goal

Launched several new strategic partnerships, including an exciting new preventative care program with Providence St Joseph Health, and go to market events with Salesforce.com, Burnham benefits & more

Completed design, development and launch of new platform features including Carepoynt> Pryme (beta), Carepoynt @ Work, Pay with Poynts TM , CarePlans, Community Promos, Connect API for Steps, Sleep & more

, CarePlans, Community Promos, Connect API for Steps, Sleep & more Expanded & enhanced the Carepoynt B2P2C multi-channel engagement approach via web, mobile, text, social, kiosk, and multiple devices via our Connect API including Fitbit, Apple, Google and Amazon Alexa

Launched first tranche of planned $5 million funding round and began engaging with new & existing investors

“We had another exceptional quarter and continue to learn, evolve and even accelerate our go to market plans and progress, and have actually met several of our first year aspirations already as we transition into our Q4.” said CEO and Founder, Tim Stanley. “We continued to significantly enhance our Rewardsware for Healthcare™ platform and capabilities, win some very exciting new partners and providers, make initial inroads into our target employer and payer segments, and established some new operational approaches and processes as we grow and extend Carepoynt into the next phase of our strategy. We are now confident that we have a viable first to market product and solution, and are focused on completing this first operating year of our journey with more growth, big opportunities ahead, and creating even more value by turning rewards into results to help make our costly, chaotic and uncoordinated healthcare and wellness marketplace ‘more rewarding’ for all !”

Founded in 2016 and launched in fall of 2017, the Carepoynt Community’s Rewardsware for Healthcare™ CRM platform, multi-channel engagement program and Poynts™-based marketplace was developed to achieve more rewarding healthcare and wellness experiences, and to deliver more value, improved alignment, better insights and rewards driven results for all involved.

With a proven team, engaging CARES based solution and approach, and well-rounded advisory board of trusted and forward-thinking professionals with ties to leading healthcare and other innovative businesses like Aetna, Kaiser, Stanford, Cedars-Sinai, Salesforce.com and many others, Carepoynt expects to play a significant leadership role in the rapidly emerging and fast-growing digital healthcare market transformation that is currently underway. The consumer-centric platform, program and network can be conveniently accessed via mobile or desktop or other devices, allowing members to connect, align, engage and be rewarded for achieving personalized CarePlans and making smart health and wellness choices. Partners include prominent brands like Fitbit®, CVS pharmacy™, GNC®, Amazon®, Whole Foods Market®, Nike®, Target®, Equinox®, F45 Training and NutriShop as well as hundreds of other local, national and online options. Additional features such as Share the Care™ and Carepoynt Cliques offer users the option to digitally donate Poynts to family, friends and nonprofits like CHOC, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Toys for Tots, Girls Who Code and many more.

For more information about Carepoynt - or if interested in Joyning the Carepoynt Community – visit us at www.carepoynt.com . For strategic opportunities or investors contact us directly at invest@carepoynt.com .

About Carepoynt: Carepoynt is the first health-focused rewards program, platform and network that puts consumers at the center of their own wellness experience. Developed in response to the costly, chaotic and uncoordinated healthcare ecosystem, Carepoynt is a compelling consumer-centric program built around a multi-channel, cloud-based Rewardsware for Healthcare™ platform where members can connect, align, engage and be rewarded within a trusted network of health-focused providers, payers, employers and strategic partners. With Carepoynt, it’s easy for members to earn redeemable Poynts™ by participating in healthy activities, engaging in CarePlans or promotions and making smart health -and wellness-related purchases. Carepoynt’s mission is to encourage healthier living, enhance the value and improve the results of our healthcare investments, and enable more engaging experiences and better outcomes across the health and wellness ecosystem. Carepoynt can now also be leveraged to enhance and provide better engagement for new or existing employer- and insurer-based wellness programs. Carepoynt> Pryme and Carepoynt @ Work help foster smarter care planning and better results for patients, providers, payers and employers, and also helps deliver more purpose-driven relationships between health and wellness oriented brands and consumers. Carepoynt Community Members and Partners can both succeed by focusing on better value, lower costs and improved results by participating in this shift towards a healthier society. From Rewards to Results > Carepoynt Makes Healthcare More Rewarding for All™. Follow Carepoynt on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn . To learn more, visit carepoynt.com . For more information or to connect with Carepoynt, email us at connect@carepoynt.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Leslie Licano | Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679 | Carepoynt@beyondfifteen.com