CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Collaboration with Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit to Serve as the Official Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in the upcoming Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit , which will take place Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, as the official newswire and media sponsor of the event.

“We are honored to take part in this exciting conference at our nation’s capital as its official newswire,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “Some of the biggest names in the blockchain and crypto space will be present this elite event, providing attendees with invaluable learning and networking opportunities. We are thrilled to participate alongside the other sponsors supporting this event.”

Attracting an expected 2,000 attendees, the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in the blockchain space. Over 40 exhibitors will represent everything from financial services to investment opportunities, and industry experts and government regulators will present blockchain certification classes during the conference for attendees who are interested in learning more about this transformative technology.

The lineup of speakers at Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will include names like GlobalBoost CEO Bruce Porter Jr., technology pioneer John McAfee, Bitcoin co-founder Jorg Molt, President Vit Jedlicka (President of Liberland), Substratum CEO Justin Tabb and many others. These presenters will address topics ranging from artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to ICOs and blockchain.

Other events at the summit will include the “ICO Grand Slam” and the “Startup Cup,” which will give selected ICOs and startups the opportunity to pitch to a pool of blockchain, AI, AR and VR investors and to gain exposure through the conference’s marketing campaign. A private VC will exclusively advise, promote and possibly invest in the ICO and startup winners.

An ultra-luxury afterparty will cap the conference, giving attendees the exciting and invaluable opportunity to meet and mingle with some of the biggest names in the crypto space.

“We are excited to work with the team of experts at CryptoCurrencyWire to raise the visibility of this event via news media and social media channels,” said Bruce Porter, Jr., organizer of the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit. “We are eager to benefit from the added exposure their robust syndication network of investor-focused brands and news-oriented websites will bring.”

For Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit ticket information and other conference details, visit https://washingtonelite.com .

