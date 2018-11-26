26/11/2018 14:35:00

CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Collaboration with Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit to Serve as the Official Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in the upcoming Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit, which will take place Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, as the official newswire and media sponsor of the event.

“We are honored to take part in this exciting conference at our nation’s capital as its official newswire,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “Some of the biggest names in the blockchain and crypto space will be present this elite event, providing attendees with invaluable learning and networking opportunities. We are thrilled to participate alongside the other sponsors supporting this event.”

Attracting an expected 2,000 attendees, the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in the blockchain space. Over 40 exhibitors will represent everything from financial services to investment opportunities, and industry experts and government regulators will present blockchain certification classes during the conference for attendees who are interested in learning more about this transformative technology.

The lineup of speakers at Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will include names like GlobalBoost CEO Bruce Porter Jr., technology pioneer John McAfee, Bitcoin co-founder Jorg Molt, President Vit Jedlicka (President of Liberland), Substratum CEO Justin Tabb and many others. These presenters will address topics ranging from artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to ICOs and blockchain.

Other events at the summit will include the “ICO Grand Slam” and the “Startup Cup,” which will give selected ICOs and startups the opportunity to pitch to a pool of blockchain, AI, AR and VR investors and to gain exposure through the conference’s marketing campaign. A private VC will exclusively advise, promote and possibly invest in the ICO and startup winners.

An ultra-luxury afterparty will cap the conference, giving attendees the exciting and invaluable opportunity to meet and mingle with some of the biggest names in the crypto space.

“We are excited to work with the team of experts at CryptoCurrencyWire to raise the visibility of this event via news media and social media channels,” said Bruce Porter, Jr., organizer of the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit. “We are eager to benefit from the added exposure their robust syndication network of investor-focused brands and news-oriented websites will bring.”

For Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit ticket information and other conference details, visit https://washingtonelite.com.

About CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: https://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

CryptoCurrencyWire.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
28
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
20
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, COST, HON, ALGN, RYAAY and MGI
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, OZK and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
Larson Electronics Releases 25W Rechargeable 2000 Lumen Hand-Held LED Spotlight
4
Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Emergency Linear Fixture
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ADNT, SFIX and GOOG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:05
SPX to Present at the Credit Suisse Annual Industrials Conference
15:03
Net Asset Value(s)
15:03
Net Asset Value(s)
15:02
SMAAASH Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pursuant to Closing of Transaction with SMAAASH Entertainment Private Limited, Common Stock Began Trading on NASDAQ Under the Ticker Symbol “SMSH”
15:00
Who is Buying Cannabis?Landmark Report Provides Consumer Insights and Breakdowns in Strong Growth Market
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Synchrony Financial (SYF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019
14:59
Northern Capital Management Joins Kovitz Investment Group
14:46
Net Asset Value(s)
14:42
Results of Scheme Issue and Issue

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 15:21:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-26 16:21:04 - 2018-11-26 15:21:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY