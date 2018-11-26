26/11/2018 21:35:00

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Proposes Offering of $130 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

Related content
15 Nov - 
EFI Introduces Next-generation Single-pass Reggiani BOL..
12 Nov - 
EFI Enters into Engagement Letter for up to $150 Millio..
08 Nov - 
EFI Adds Experienced Executive to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (Nasdaq: EFII) (“EFI” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other customary conditions, $130.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) in a private placement. The Notes will be offered by the initial purchasers solely to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, the Company intends to grant to the initial purchasers of the Notes the right to purchase up to an additional $19.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, exercisable within a 30-day period.

The initial conversion rate, interest rate and certain other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering. If and when issued, the Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2019. The Notes will mature on November 15, 2023, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms.

The Company expects to use up to $48.0 million of the net proceeds of the offering of the Notes to repurchase shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) from purchasers of the Notes in the offering in privately negotiated transactions effected with or through one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate. The Company expects the purchase price per share of the Common Stock repurchased in such transactions to equal the closing sale price per share of the Common Stock on the date of the pricing of the offering of the Notes. These repurchases could result in an increase, or prevent a decrease in, the market price of the Common Stock or the Notes concurrently with the pricing of the Notes, as well as a higher effective conversion price for the Notes. If the full amount of intended share repurchases are consummated, the Company expects there to be no remaining capacity for repurchases under the Company’s existing share repurchase authorization.

The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the repayment at maturity of the Company’s existing 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2019, acquisitions or other strategic transactions, potential repurchases of additional shares of the Company’s Common Stock under the Company’s existing share repurchase authorization and working capital.

Neither the Notes nor the shares of Common Stock, if any, issuable upon conversion of the Notes, have been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such a registration requirement.

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements related to the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the proposed offering of the Notes and the anticipated use of proceeds, including the proposed concurrent share repurchases, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current estimates, assumptions, expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the judgment of the Company’s senior management and actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this press release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s businesses, please refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information:   

Investor Relations

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

415-445-3233

 

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:35 EFII
Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Proposes Offering of $130 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
15 Nov EFII
EFI Introduces Next-generation Single-pass Reggiani BOLT Textile Digital Printer
12 Nov EFII
EFI Enters into Engagement Letter for up to $150 Million Revolving Credit Facility
08 Nov EFII
EFI Adds Experienced Executive to Board of Directors
06 Nov CRUS
Research Report Identifies Oil States International, Brightcove, Electronics for Imaging, Cirrus Logic, Innoviva, and Marinus Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
29 Oct EFII
EFI Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue For 2018
18 Oct EFII
EFI Showcases High Quality, Productivity and Opportunity with New Signage and Textile Technologies at SGIA Expo
15 Oct EFII
EFI to Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on October 29, 2018
15 Oct EFII
EFI Establishes Guy Gecht Scholarship with PGSF
04 Oct EFII
EFI Appoints Bill Muir as New CEO

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
5
Vertical Farming developing sustenance in vertical stacked layers, set to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during 2017-2023

Related stock quotes

Electronics for Imaging .. 27.62 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:40
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
22:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Edison International of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EIX
22:31
Oxford Immunotec to Participate in Two Investor Conferences This Week
22:30
FOX Compensation Study Reveals Exceptionally High Employee Retention Rates
22:29
Akorn Receives Product Approval
22:26
KLX Energy Services Schedules 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for December 5, 2018
22:19
Hudson Technologies Reports Receipt of Extension Letter From The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
22:18
Presidio Residential Capital and Williams Homes to Build Rosewood, Offering 36 Single-Family Homes in Ventura County, Calif.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 23:03:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-27 00:03:43 - 2018-11-26 23:03:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY