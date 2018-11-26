26/11/2018 14:36:27

Emisphere Development Update

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Nordisk announced the completion and results on Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23 regarding their Pioneer 9 and Pioneer 6 phase 3a trials, both conducted with oral semaglutide, a once-daily oral formulation of the long-acting GLP-1 analog.  Both studies utilized Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (“Emisphere” or the “Company”) (OTCBB: EMIS) proprietary Eligen® SNAC Carrier Technology. These two clinical trials represent the completion of Novo Nordisk’s ten-study Pioneer phase 3a oral semaglutide clinical program.

A copy of the detailed Novo Nordisk's study announcements on the Pioneer 9 and Pioneer 6 studies can be viewed at the following respective links:

https://www.novonordisk.com/bin/getPDF.2226662.pdf

https://www.novonordisk.com/bin/getPDF.2226789.pdf

About Emisphere

Emisphere is a drug delivery company that utilizes its proprietary Eligen® Technology to develop new oral formulations of therapeutic agents. Emisphere is currently partners with global pharmaceutical companies for the development of new orally delivered therapeutics. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.emisphere.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the Company's development activities and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business development activities. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of Emisphere's cash position, the success of our and our partner's development and commercialization efforts, and our ability to successfully partner our Eligen® Technology.   

CONTACT:

investorrelations@emisphere.com 

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
28
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
20
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, COST, HON, ALGN, RYAAY and MGI
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, OZK and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
Larson Electronics Releases 25W Rechargeable 2000 Lumen Hand-Held LED Spotlight
4
Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Emergency Linear Fixture
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ADNT, SFIX and GOOG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:03
Net Asset Value(s)
15:03
Net Asset Value(s)
15:02
SMAAASH Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pursuant to Closing of Transaction with SMAAASH Entertainment Private Limited, Common Stock Began Trading on NASDAQ Under the Ticker Symbol “SMSH”
15:00
Who is Buying Cannabis?Landmark Report Provides Consumer Insights and Breakdowns in Strong Growth Market
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Synchrony Financial (SYF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019
14:59
Northern Capital Management Joins Kovitz Investment Group
14:46
Net Asset Value(s)
14:42
Results of Scheme Issue and Issue
14:40
INVESTOR NOTICE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 15:21:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-26 16:21:11 - 2018-11-26 15:21:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY