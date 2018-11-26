26/11/2018 23:12:36

Hagens Berman Reminds Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Related content
26 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN and RYAAY: Levi & Ko..
25 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
23 Nov - 
Align Announces New iTero Updates and Connectivity to I..

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) of the January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action.  The current class period is July 25, 2018 through and including October 24, 2018.

Hagens Berman is investigating possible disclosure violations on behalf of Align investors who purchased or acquired Align securities before and including the current class period.  If you invested in Align between January 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/ALGN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

ALGN@hbsslaw.com

.

On October 24, 2018, Align and management announced the Company’s 3Q 2018 earnings.  They reported clear-aligner sales of $427.1 million, up 25% over the prior-year period but a sequential decline of 1.4%.  This drop stemmed primarily from lower average selling prices (“ASPs”) in the U.S. and internationally.  Align and management blamed the lower ASPs in part on promotional discounts.

This news drove the price of Align shares down as much as $87.71, or about 30%, during intraday trading on October 25, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and on the extent to which management’s statements concerning competition, sales, and promotions were misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Align should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ALGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

26 Nov ALGN
Hagens Berman Reminds Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
26 Nov ALGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APOG, ALGN and RYAAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Nov COST
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, COST, HON, ALGN, RYAAY and MGI
23 Nov ALGN
Align Announces New iTero Updates and Connectivity to Improve Customer Experience and Workflow for Dental Practices
23 Nov ALGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Align Technology, Inc.  - ALGN
23 Nov ACHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX ALNY ACHC JT HON DY ALGN RYAAY MGI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21 Nov HON
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, DY and ALGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Nov ALGN
Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences
20 Nov ALGN
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, CHGG, CWH, DY and ALGN
20 Nov ALGN
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Align Technology, Inc. To Contact The Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Vertical Farming developing sustenance in vertical stacked layers, set to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during 2017-2023
3
Aptose Biosciences Doses First Patient in Re-Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Study of APTO-253 in Relapsed or Refractory Hematological Malignancies
4
Industrivärden divests one quarter of its holding in ICA Gruppen and enables a divestment of the remaining holding in May 2019
5
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Approval for SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer by New York State

Related stock quotes

Align Technology Inc 223.38 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:17
Bluegreen Vacations’ Éilan Hotel & Spa Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating
00:16
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
26 Nov
Microchip Technology to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
26 Nov
Brookfield Business Partners Completes Sale of Quadrant Energy
26 Nov
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $500,000 in New Contract Awards
26 Nov
Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces the results for the year ended August 31, 2018
26 Nov
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
26 Nov
Hagens Berman Reminds Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
26 Nov
Bellatrix Announces $9.5 Million Complementary Asset Acquisition and Updated Commodity Risk Management Contracts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 00:49:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-27 01:49:10 - 2018-11-27 00:49:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY