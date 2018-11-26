26/11/2018 13:15:00

Highway Holdings Limited Declares Cash Dividend

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:HIHO) today announced its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on January 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 24, 2018. 

About Highway Holdings

Highway Holdings produces a wide variety of high-quality products for blue chip original equipment manufacturers -- from simple parts and components to sub-assemblies and finished products.  Highway Holdings’ administrative offices are located in Hong Kong, and its manufacturing facilities are located in Shenzhen in the People’s Republic of China and in Yangon in Myanmar.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are  forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company’s annual reports on Form 20-F.

CONTACT:Gary S. Maier
 Maier & Company, Inc.
 (310) 471-1288

                 

 

