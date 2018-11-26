Homeside Properties Continues to Expand Client Base in Third Quarter

Alpharetta, GA, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa company, continues to expand its client list by adding seven new communities.

The communities expand across Georgia and consist of more than 700 units including single- family homes, condominiums, and a new development of townhomes. These beautiful, one-of-a-kind properties offer residents access to exceptional amenities including fitness centers, pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, dog parks, picnic areas, and much more. They are conveniently located just minutes away from unlimited shopping, neighborhood restaurants, and charming local areas.

“Homeside Properties continues to focus on providing our communities, residents, and board members with the best management and lifestyle services available in Georgia,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “We are dedicated to expanding our client reach and working hard to engage in the community, establish ourselves as the best management firm in the market, and provide unparalleled customer service to current and potential clients.”

Please CLICK HERE to join the Homeside Properties’ family today or call 678.248.8824 for more information.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell

Associa

214-272-4107

acantwell@associaonline.com