26/11/2018 20:00:00

Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MATAWAN, N.J., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 the morning of Thursday, December 6, 2018. The Company will webcast its fourth quarter earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at https://www.khov.com. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the “Investor Relations” page on the Hovnanian website at https://www.khov.com. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast archive will be available for 12 months.

About Hovnanian Enterprises®

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes® and Parkwood Builders. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2017 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

Contact:

J. Larry Sorsby

Executive Vice President & CFO

732-747-7800

Jeffrey T. O’Keefe

Vice President of Investor Relations

732-747-7800

