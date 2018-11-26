iCIMS to Share Best Practices from Migrating Thousands of Clients’ Enterprise Data in 90 Days at AWS re:Invent Conference

Holmdel, NJ, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Smith, chief technology officer at iCIMS Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, will be presenting as a customer case study at Amazon Web Services' (AWS) re:Invent conference, at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 27 in Las Vegas, NV.

Earlier this year, iCIMS migrated more than 4,000 clients’ recruiting data, containing more than 1.8 million recruiters and hiring managers and 238 million resumes, to a fully cloud-based data center with AWS from a hybrid data center that consisted of cloud and physical servers.

Smith, presenting with Rodney Bozo and Bini Berhe, Sr. Solutions Architects, AWS Specialized SA, will provide best practices and guidelines in migrating and architecting a hybrid SQL Server architecture on AWS. Additionally, they will share how the investment reduced operational costs, increased the effectiveness of IT processes and significantly reduced maintenance time.

Additionally, Smith was selected to participate in the invitation-only Executive Summit that will bring together top tech leaders from around the world to discuss the opportunities and challenges of cloud adoption and showcase the best capabilities of AWS.

“We’re looking forward to sharing lessons learned and best practice tips from our successful migration to AWS,” said Smith. “By migrating to the leading cloud-provider, we provide our 4,000 clients with enhanced security, faster performance, greater scalability and improved disaster recovery so they can scale their recruiting, hire the people they need and grow their business.”

While the event is now sold out, those interested can sign up for the keynote live streams. Video recordings of the sessions will be available on AWS’ YouTube page after the event.

AWS re:Invent 2018 is the seventh edition of the event, with an anticipated 40,000-plus attendees. To learn more about this event please visit the AWS re:Invent session catalog.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of integrated partners delivered within a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) framework. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com .

Carlee Pett

iCIMS, Inc.

7325207453

carlee.pett@icims.com