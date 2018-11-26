INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GreenSky, Inc. (“GreenSky” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GSKY ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GreenSky lowered its full-year 2018 transaction volume guidance on November 6, 2018, from between $5.1 billion and $5.3 billion to between $4.9 billion and $5.1 billion. It also lowered its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from between $192 million and $199 million to between $165 and $175 million. The Company blamed a general shortage of labor and an unfavorable loan mix for the reduction. On this news, shares of GreenSky fell more than 36% on the same day.

