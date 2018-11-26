26/11/2018 14:40:00

INVESTOR NOTICE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CWH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 18, 2018.              

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Camping World suffered from multiple material weaknesses in its controls on disclosures and financial reporting. Historically, the Company’s financial results had been misstated. Camping World’s profit margins and earnings growth were negatively impacted by integration problems with its Gander Mountain stores. At the same time, the Company’s core RV business experienced slowing growth and loss of market share to competitors. When the market learned the truth about Camping World, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

