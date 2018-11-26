26/11/2018 20:27:07

LeanLife Engages Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: LLP) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Russ Hiebert as a Strategic Advisor. The Company welcomes Mr. Hiebert and his vast experience in government, developing trade and corporate governance.

Russ Hiebert

, B.A., LL.B., MBA,

Mr. Hiebert served as a Member of Parliament in Canada for eleven year (2004-2015) before choosing to return to the private sector.  During his time in office he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Defence and later Intergovernmental Affairs. He also served on the Natural Resources, Finance and International Trade committees.

As Canadian Chairman and Representative on the 53-nation Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as Patron); leadership roles on many other international associations; speaking engagements at the European Parliament and at the United Nations as well as experience in over 100 nations, Mr. Hiebert has developed a worldwide network of contacts in business and foreign governments.  He has the ability to connect people with key decision makers, joint venture partners and investors, for the purpose of developing trade and other business opportunities. 

He began his education in the Faculty of Engineering before completing a multi-faceted undergraduate degree in Los Angeles, California that included studies at Oxford University and an internship at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, DC.  He earned his Law Degree at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University of Sydney (Australia), then practiced as a lawyer at a national Canadian law firm, before completing his Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) also from UBC.  He has completed the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program and has served as a director on a variety of private and public companies.  

“Russ Hiebert brings valuable resources and substantial experience to LeanLife,” said Stan Lis, Chief Executive Officer of LeanLife Health. 

“I look forward to working with the LeanLife Health team to help realize the value of extracting shelf-stable Omega-3 fatty acids from flax seed - one of the richest plant sources of this essential fatty acid.  The long-lasting shelf life of the flax seed oil produced by LeanLife’s patented method appears to make it an ideal fortified food ingredient,” said Mr. Hiebert.

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health’s products are extracted from flax seeds, a plentiful and non-animal source of Omega-3. The products can be used as a food additive or as a nutraceutical and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market. LeanLife Health’s industry leading Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol.  Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The global Omega-3 market is expected to reach USD $7.32 billion by 2020, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement.  Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

