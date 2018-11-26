MEGAComfort Announces the Winner of the 2018 Hardest Worker Contest

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MEGAComfort ®, a health and wellness company that provides footwear accessories to proactively combat pain and fatigue, announces the winner of their third annual Hardest Worker Contest . Rogers Blanco from South Carolina has been voted as the Hardest Worker, alongside Brent Wilmot from Florida and John Tucker from Texas, the second and third place winners, respectively.

For the third consecutive year, MEGAComfort has hosted their Hardest Worker Contest, encouraging individuals to submit stories that highlight an unsung hero in their workplace, family or local community. Once again, the entire MEGAComfort team was blown away by the intimate heart felt stories shared from across the country. Each year the company receives inspiring tales of heroism, dedication and hard work. These local heroes then have a chance to win a variety of prizes after a panel of judges reviewed all of the nominations, ten finalists were selected for the public to vote on who they felt should be given the title of the Hardest Worker. Now, all three winners can proudly hold the title that their communities have given them and collect the following:

First Place Prize - $5,000 + insole supply for ten years

Second Place Prize - $2,500 + insole supply for five years

Third Place Prize - $1,000 + insole supply for two years

Seven Remaining Finalists - $200 gift certificate + insole supply for one year

Rogers Blanco was selected as the first-place winner out of the ten finalists because of his determination, relentless work ethic and devotion. Nominated by Denise Blanco and voted on by the public, Mr. Blanco has shown all of the qualities of what it means to be a hard worker. Rogers works 12 hour days as a garbage truck driver in South Carolina. After working these tiring days in the blistering heat, he continues to serve his family and community. Hurricane Matthew devastated their community and he selflessly gave his time and energy to help them rebuild. Last year his family welcomed their baby boy into the world. Unfortunately, their son sustained several injuries to his brain during birth and spent his first month in the NICU, which was 4 hours from his home. After working long days, Rogers still ensured he and his wife visit their son daily. His sacrifices for his family, community and workplace definitely make him a deserving winner of the Hardest Worker Contest.

“MEGAComfort was founded with the hope of creating a more comfortable and ergonomically sound environment for hard workers everywhere. So much of our product line was inspired by people who do physically challenging work. We created this contest so that our team could learn about and share our customers stories around the world,” said Dr. Kevan Orvitz, Founder and President of MEGAComfort. “Our annual Hardest Worker Contest has taken on a life of its own, as it allows people to spread gratitude and appreciation for the hard-working coworkers, friends and family members that deserve recognition. Our team feels privileged to honor these individuals while also providing them with the much-needed comfort and prize money they deserve. The nominees, finalists and winners were each so outstanding, and we are honored to serve them with this title, as well as inspire others by sharing their stories.”

For more information on MEGAComfort, visit https://www.megacomfort.com .

About MEGAComfort

MEGAComfort is an innovative work-life wellness solutions company. They provide clinically proven and field-tested footwear accessories including patented ergonomic anti-fatigue insoles and orthotics to proactively combat pain and fatigue, while concurrently increasing wearer comfort and productivity.

