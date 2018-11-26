26/11/2018 23:51:36

Microchip Technology to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. (Mountain Time).  Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Credit Suisse, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide.  Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.  For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler

(480) 792-7373

 

