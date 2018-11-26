26/11/2018 07:00:00

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2018

Riga, Latvia, 2018-11-26 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

Date

Event

Shortname

Issuer

Market

02.11.2018-

13.12.2018

Public offering

INR1L

INVL Baltic Real Estate

VLN

14.11.2018-

27.11.2018

Public offering

LHV

LHV Group

TLN

26.11.2018-

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

ALTM

Attīstības finanšu institūcija Altum

RIG

26.11.2018

Government securities auction

LTGCB04023C, LTGNB04023C

Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė

VLN

26.11.2018-

30.11.2018

Interim report, 3 months

LNA1L

Linas Agro Group

VLN

26.11.2018-

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

RKB1R

Rīgas kuģu būvētava

RIG

26.11.2018

Investors event

 

Nasdaq Riga

RIG

26.11.2018

Additional listing/admission

LVGB005023A

Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia

RIG

27.11.2018

Investors event

MDARA

MADARA Cosmetics

RIG

28.11.2018

Investors event

HMX1R

HansaMatrix

RIG

29.11.2018

Initial listing/admission

UPPO070022A

UPP Olaines

TLN

29.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

GRD1R

Grindeks

RIG

30.11.2018

Extraordinary General Meeting

HMX1R

HansaMatrix

RIG

30.11.2018

Annual General Meeting

PRF1T

PRFoods

TLN

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

DPK1R

Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

RRR1R

VEF Radiotehnika RRR

RIG

30.11.2018

Coupon payment date

MOGO100021A

mogo

RIG

30.11.2018

Coupon payment date

MOGO100021FA

mogo

RIG

30.11.2018

Sales figures

LEGR020027A, LEGR0187528A

Lietuvos energija

VLN

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

GRZ1R

Grobiņa

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

AUG1L

AUGA group

VLN

30.11.2018

Audited annual report

VBL1L

Vilniaus baldai

VLN

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

CBL

Citadele banka

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

VEF1R

VEF

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

RAR1R

Rīgas autoelektroaparātu rūpnīca

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 3 months

PRF1T

PRFoods

TLN

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

BAL1R

Latvijas balzams

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

KA11R

Kurzemes atslēga 1

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

SMA1R

PATA Saldus

RIG

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

OLF1R

Olainfarm

RIG

30.11.2018

Sales figures

LNR1L

Lietuvos energijos gamyba

VLN

30.11.2018

Sales figures

ESO1L

Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius

VLN

30.11.2018

Activity results, 9 months

IVL1L

Invalda INVL

VLN

30.11.2018

Activity results, 9 months

VLP1L

Vilkyškių pieninė

VLN

30.11.2018

Interim report, 9 months

ELEK

Latvenergo

RIG

 

For more information please visit full investor calendar:

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)

+371 672 12431 (Riga)

+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)

https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ 

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

