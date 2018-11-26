Nasdaq Copenhagen Welcomes Scape Technologies to First North

Copenhagen, November 26, 2018 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that trading in the Scape Technologies A/S share (SCAPE) commences today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. The Scape Technologies share belongs to the ICB sector 2000 – Industrials, and is the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s markets in 2018.** On Nasdaq Nordic’s markets, Scape Technologies is the 70th company to seek admission to trading in 2018.

Scape Technologiesis a Danish robotics software company with a specialization in so-called bin-picking solutions for the industrial sector. Scape Technology develops and markets standardized industry 4.0 quality solutions based on +10 years of research and development. With the admission to trading on Nasdaq First North the company seeks to strengthen its software- and product development as well as its marketing activities and sales organization.

CEO of Scape Technologies Søren Bøving-Andersen said: ”I am equally proud and very satisfied with the great support for Scape Technologies’ IPO. I naturally welcome all our new shareholders and have been looking forward to this first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. Now, the task of realizing our development and growth plan begins. We will do our utmost to live up to the great expectations.”

Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Nasdaq Global Listing Services EMEA, said: “We are proud to welcome Scape Technologies to Nasdaq First North. This IPO leads the way for the growing Danish robotics hub. On top of raising capital, SMEs and startups on First North benefit from the increased visibility that a Nasdaq listing provides to listed companies. With more than 70 pct. of total equity turnover coming from outside the Nordics, Nasdaq’s Nordic market is a unique showcase opportunity to the high street of the capital markets, where investors today can find another attractive opportunity in a growing Danish robotics hub in a transparent market.”

Scape Technologies A/S has appointed BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab as its Certified Adviser.

*First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.

**Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

