26/11/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Copenhagen Welcomes Scape Technologies to First North

Copenhagen, November 26, 2018 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that trading in the Scape Technologies A/S share (SCAPE) commences today on Nasdaq First North* in Denmark. The Scape Technologies share belongs to the ICB sector 2000 – Industrials, and is the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen’s markets in 2018.** On Nasdaq Nordic’s markets, Scape Technologies is the 70th company to seek admission to trading in 2018. 

Scape Technologiesis a Danish robotics software company with a specialization in so-called bin-picking solutions for the industrial sector. Scape Technology develops and markets standardized industry 4.0 quality solutions based on +10 years of research and development. With the admission to trading on Nasdaq First North the company seeks to strengthen its software- and product development as well as its marketing activities and sales organization. 

CEO of Scape Technologies Søren Bøving-Andersen said: ”I am equally proud and very satisfied with the great support for Scape Technologies’ IPO. I naturally welcome all our new shareholders and have been looking forward to this first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. Now, the task of realizing our development and growth plan begins. We will do our utmost to live up to the great expectations.”

Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Nasdaq Global Listing Services EMEA, said: “We are proud to welcome Scape Technologies to Nasdaq First North. This IPO leads the way for the growing Danish robotics hub. On top of raising capital, SMEs and startups on First North benefit from the increased visibility that a Nasdaq listing provides to listed companies. With more than 70 pct. of total equity turnover coming from outside the Nordics, Nasdaq’s Nordic market is a unique showcase opportunity to the high street of the capital markets, where investors today can find another attractive opportunity in a growing Danish robotics hub in a transparent market.”

 

Scape Technologies A/S has appointed BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab as its Certified Adviser.

 

*First North is the brand name for the MTF/alternative markets place operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively.

**Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

 

PRESSEKONTAKT:

+      Javier Lopez Garrido

+      Mobile +45 51 71 45 71

+      javier.lopez@nasdaq.com

 

 

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
35
19 Nov
VELO
Der er mange gode bidrag i debatten - og mange der ikke har brugt 5 minutter på at sætte sig ind i h..
31
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
28
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
19
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
19 Nov
NKT
Jeg ville lige kontrollerer om Danske Banks NKT analytiker havde nyheder. Det havde han ikke udover ..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, COST, HON, ALGN, RYAAY and MGI
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ALNY, CHGG, CWH and DY
3
HASBRO NOV 27 DEADLINE - Rosen Law Firm Reminds Hasbro, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HAS
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JT, OZK and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Larson Electronics Releases 25W Rechargeable 2000 Lumen Hand-Held LED Spotlight

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:51
Resumed trading in Element ASA
07:30
Nasdaq Copenhagen Welcomes Scape Technologies to First North
07:25
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 48/2018
06:13
Ziyen Energy Acquires Five New Oil Assets in the Illinois Basin
06:01
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Approval for SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer by New York State
25 Nov
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Nov
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Nov
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 08:11:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-26 09:11:10 - 2018-11-26 08:11:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY