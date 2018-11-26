26/11/2018 11:24:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 19

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust plc at close of business on 23 November 2018 were:

164.78c Capital only USD (cents)

128.68p Capital only Sterling (pence)

171.95c Including current year income USD (cents)

134.28p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares on 12th November

2018, the Company has 203,991,108 ordinary shares in issue.

