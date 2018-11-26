BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 23 November 2018 were:
170.12p Capital only
172.01p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14 November
2018, the Company has 68,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, including 31,387,261
which are held in treasury.