Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 23 November 2018 were:

170.12p Capital only

172.01p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14 November

2018, the Company has 68,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, including 31,387,261

which are held in treasury.