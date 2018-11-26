Results of Scheme Issue and Issue

26/11/2018 14:42:00

London, November 26

26 November 2018

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Further to the shareholder circular dated 19 October 2018 (the "Circular") and the prospectus published on the same date (the “Prospectus”) relating to the issue of C shares of US$0.10 each in the capital of the Company (the “C Shares”) in connection with the reconstruction of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (“BEEP”) (the “Scheme”) and a placing and offer for subscription for C Shares.

Under the Scheme, the Company will issue C Shares at an issue price of 100 pence per C Share in exchange for the transfer to it of cash, cash equivalents and securities which are consistent with the Company’s investment policy (the “Scheme Issue”).

The Board of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (“BRFI” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will acquire approximately £37,375,087 of net assets from BEEP under the terms of the Scheme in consideration for the issue of 37,375,087 C Shares. The number of C Shares to be issued was calculated based on a FAV per BEEP Ordinary Share of 331.1604 pence, calculated in accordance with the Scheme, and a Scheme Issue price of 100 pence per C Share and BEEP Shareholders that elected (or were deemed to have elected) for the Rollover Option will be issued 3.311604 C Shares for each BEEP Ordinary Share, rounded down to the nearest whole C Share.

The Board is also pleased to announce that a further 7,552,493 C Shares have been issued pursuant to the placing and offer for subscription at an issue price of 100 pence per C Share (the “Issue”). Together the Scheme Issue and the Issue are the “Issues”.

The total Gross Proceeds raised under the Issues is approximately £44,927,580 The NAV per C Share at Admission will be 99 pence.

Applications have been made for the C Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take place at 8.00am on 27 November 2018.

Following the issue of the C Shares pursuant to the Issues, the Company's share capital will consist of 203,991,108 Ordinary Shares and 44,927,580 C Shares, with each Ordinary Share and each C Share holding one voting right.

The figure of 248,918,688 shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the Prospectus unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Simon White

Kevin Mayger

020 7743 3000

Winterflood Securities

Neil Morgan

020 3100 0000

