Route1 Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF and TSXV: ROI) (the “Company” or “Route1”), North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions, today announced that it received approval for all proposals submitted to shareholders at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), which was held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario. 

The matters voted on and approved are as follows:

  1. Tony P. Busseri, Peter F. Chodos, Michael F. Doolan, David Fraser, Michael D. Harris, John Marino and Edward M. Reeder Jr. were elected as the Company’s Directors.  Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors met and selected Mr. Harris to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Route1;

  2. BDO Dunwoody Canada LLP were appointed as the Company's auditors in respect of the year ending December 31, 2018;

  3. Route1’s stock option plan was re-approved; and

  4. The resolution authorizing the consolidation of the common shares of Route1 Inc. on the basis of up to 20 pre-consolidation common shares for every 1 post-consolidation common share, at the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company, was approved. 

About Route1 Inc.

Route1, operating under the trade name GroupMobile, is North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security.  Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.  For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

CEO, Route1 Inc.

+1 416 814-2635

tony.busseri@groupmobile.com

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2018 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc.  See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1’s intellectual property.

