SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP to Dominion Energy, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (“Dominion Energy Midstream” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DM) stock prior to November 26, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Dominion Energy Midstream to Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D). Under the terms of the transaction, Dominion Energy Midstream shareholders will receive 0.2492 Dominion Energy shares for each share of Dominion Energy Midstream stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/dominion-energy-midstream-partners-lp

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Dominion Energy Midstream merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Dominion Energy Midstream breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Dominion Energy is underpaying for Dominion Energy Midstream shares, thus unlawfully harming Dominion Energy Midstream shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

