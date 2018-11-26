SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. to PDS Biotechnology Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (“Edge Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: EDGE) stock prior to November 26, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Edge Therapeutics to PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS”). The transaction is structured as a stock-for-stock transaction; upon completion of the transaction, Edge Therapeutics shareholders will own 30% of the combined company. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/edge-therapeutics-inc-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Edge Therapeutics merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Edge Therapeutics breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether PDS is underpaying for Edge Therapeutics shares, thus unlawfully harming Edge Therapeutics shareholders.

