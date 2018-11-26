26/11/2018 18:05:16

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. to PDS Biotechnology Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (“Edge Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: EDGE) stock prior to November 26, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Edge Therapeutics to PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS”). The transaction is structured as a stock-for-stock transaction; upon completion of the transaction, Edge Therapeutics shareholders will own 30% of the combined company. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/edge-therapeutics-inc-2

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Edge Therapeutics merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Edge Therapeutics breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether PDS is underpaying for Edge Therapeutics shares, thus unlawfully harming Edge Therapeutics shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14
13:55
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
2
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
Vertical Farming developing sustenance in vertical stacked layers, set to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during 2017-2023

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:05
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Houston Footprint Expansion
21:03
BBX Capital Real Estate Announces the Sale of Addison on Millenia in Orlando, Florida
21:02
Transparency notification
21:01
B.O.S. Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 6.7%; Net Income Increases by 63.6%
21:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. - MGI
21:00
Larson Electronics Releases 43’ Telescoping Fold Over 4-Stage Light Mast with H-Mount Mast Head
20:58
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Partners with Appriss Health to Provide Access to NarxCare Platform and Controlled Substances Reporting System Information Directly within Electronic Health Record and Pharmacy Management Systems
20:57
FDIC Approves Merger of Highlands State Bank Into Lakeland Bank
20:27
LeanLife Engages Strategic Advisor

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 21:26:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-26 22:26:35 - 2018-11-26 21:26:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY