The National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy Recognizes Banco Azteca for Excellence in Energy Efficiency in Buildings

—Properties of Banco Azteca stand out for low energy consumption

and reducing the company’s carbon footprint—

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Azteca, S.A., a banking and financial services institution committed to the development of financial products and services that generate progress and well-being in the communities in which it operates, and a subsidiary of Grupo Elektra (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), announced today that the National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy (Conuee in Spanish) recognized Banco Azteca with the award for Excellence in Energy Efficiency in Buildings.

Participants in the ceremony included: Odón de Buen, Head of Conuee; Miguel Yasser, Director of Sectoral Economics of the National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change (INEEC in Spanish); Ernesto Feilbogen, Coordinator of the Sustainable Energy Program of the German Sustainable Development Cooperation in Mexico (GIZ); Santiago Creuheras, General Director of Efficiency and Energy Sustainability of the Ministry of Energy, and Ayax Carranza, Communications Director of Banco Azteca.

The program of Excellence in Energy Efficiency in Buildings —known as E4— seeks to recognize real estate assets with a sustainable use of energy, in order to reduce operating costs and minimize carbon footprints. The initiative is a proposal of INEEC, Conuee and GIZ, which qualify the energy performance of private buildings for office use and customer service, using indicators of energy intensity.

The review of energy consumption is exhaustive, and the assets that qualify in a building range from computers to air conditioners, and include everything from printers and photocopiers to lighting systems.

Eleven Banco Azteca branches obtained high ratings, and the Kukulkán branch in Cancún, Quintana Roo, achieved an outstanding rating, when comparing the energy it consumes with properties of the same type in similar climates.

Banco Azteca has the firm intention of generating inclusive prosperity, through the creation of economic value —by innovating markets and offering services that elevate the quality of life of its customers, social value —that enhances the capabilities of society to improve its conditions, and environmental value —by attenuating the negative impacts of its value chain.

About Banco Azteca

Banco Azteca is a financial institution that offers consumer, personal, group and pawn loans, credit cards and deposit and investment options. In addition to Mexico, it also operates in Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Peru. In its 16 years of operations in Mexico, Banco Azteca has been an institution committed to the development of financial products and services that generate progress and well-being for low-income families. With more than 1,700 branches, Banco Azteca has the second-largest banking network in Mexico.

