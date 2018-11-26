26/11/2018 18:00:00

UltiSat to Provide USG Customer COMSATCOM Services to Support UAV Operations and Training

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, Inc., a Speedcast Company, was awarded a 5-year, $3.8M contract in support of a prime contractor to provide COMSATCOM services to the U.S. Government. UltiSat will provide Ku-band satellite bandwidth, network management, and program management services in support of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operations and training.

“UltiSat is pleased to further expand our support for UAV operations and training missions in the North, Central and South America regions,” said Steve Roth, UltiSat Program Director.  “As evidenced by our past performance, UltiSat is a proven and reliable provider of commercial satellite communication services, and we take pride in supporting the Government.”

About UltiSat:

UltiSat Inc., a Speedcast Company, is a global leader in the provision of mission-critical, managed network solutions and high-touch professional services. Our products and services incorporate Fixed Satellite Service (FSS), Mobile Satellite Service (MSS), wireless and terrestrial technologies. We support a wide array of customer applications including treaty compliance monitoring, broadband connectivity for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), logistics management, maritime and tactical converged networks, and Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (AISR). UltiSat solutions are offered to end users in some of the most remote and harsh locations in over 135 countries on 7 continents around the globe. With customer networks that vary from a few sites to hundreds of locations, UltiSat's technical expertise and technology-agnostic approach ensures that our customers get the best-fit/best-value solutions. UltiSat customers include U.S. and foreign government agencies, government contractors, and Inter-Governmental Organizations (IGOs). For more information, please visit www.ultisat.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Moreno-Davis, MBA

Director of Marketing

LMoreno-Davis@ultisat.com

(240) 813-7578

Logo_SC_UltiSat_rgb.jpg

