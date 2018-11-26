United Country Real Estate Announces Double Digit Growth for Third Quarter

Kansas City, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate recently announced continued double digit growth for the third quarter of 2018 with a 25 percent increase in sales volume compared to third quarter in 2017.

The double digit growth exceeds more than $1 billion between May and September. A strong market combined with numerous successful advances in technology, the launch of their new division for premier ranches, UC Ranch Properties, and continued growth at an office level fueled the growth that has remained constant throughout 2018. Technology advances like the recent launch of their next-generation website that offers keyword search and interactive mapping capabilities and the hundreds of advanced agent specific websites have boosted SEO, increased branding opportunities and provided more offerings for buyers and sellers of lifestyle real estate. United Country has also added more than 100 franchise offices since 2016.

“We’ve added some big, powerful initiatives this year with our new website and UC Ranch Properties, so it’s no surprise that our numbers are reflecting the growth we are seeing as a company,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “If you combined that with the incredibly talented network of agents, brokers, auctioneers and office managers that are out there every day working with buyers and sellers and providing them with their extensive knowledge and expertise in lifestyle real estate, we know there won’t be a slow down any time soon.”

In addition to the company’s double digit growth in the third quarter, the top 10 ranking franchise offices for United Country are up 50 percent on average in 2018 with one office showing growth of more than 100 percent. Melissa Potts, owner/broker for United Country Real Estate | Columbia Realty & Auction in Columbia, Tenn., is one of the top offices experiencing accelerated growth this year and said their success is due to a strong market and talented real estate agents.

“We are in a good market. There’s no question about it. We are right in the heart of everything that’s going on in Nashville and close to Huntsville, which is growing leaps and bounds,” said Potts. “But I really have to credit our people. Our agents here are anxious to learn new things, conscience of branding and advertising and are go-getters. We really support each other and I care about our people. If they want to be successful, we are going to help them achieve that, and it’s working.”

For more information about United Country Real Estate, call 800-999-1020 or visit their newly launched website at UnitedCountry.com.

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country has a combined network that supports more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program. The exclusive program includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, the largest internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of more than 700,000 opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.

