26/11/2018 17:44:39

United Country Real Estate Announces Double Digit Growth for Third Quarter

Kansas City, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate recently announced continued double digit growth for the third quarter of 2018 with a 25 percent increase in sales volume compared to third quarter in 2017.

The double digit growth exceeds more than $1 billion between May and September. A strong market combined with numerous successful advances in technology, the launch of their new division for premier ranches, UC Ranch Properties, and continued growth at an office level fueled the growth that has remained constant throughout 2018. Technology advances like the recent launch of their next-generation website that offers keyword search and interactive mapping capabilities and the hundreds of advanced agent specific websites have boosted SEO, increased branding opportunities and provided more offerings for buyers and sellers of lifestyle real estate. United Country has also added more than 100 franchise offices since 2016.

“We’ve added some big, powerful initiatives this year with our new website and UC Ranch Properties, so it’s no surprise that our numbers are reflecting the growth we are seeing as a company,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “If you combined that with the incredibly talented network of agents, brokers, auctioneers and office managers that are out there every day working with buyers and sellers and providing them with their extensive knowledge and expertise in lifestyle real estate, we know there won’t be a slow down any time soon.” 

In addition to the company’s double digit growth in the third quarter, the top 10 ranking franchise offices for United Country are up 50 percent on average in 2018 with one office showing growth of more than 100 percent. Melissa Potts, owner/broker for United Country Real Estate | Columbia Realty & Auction in Columbia, Tenn., is one of the top offices experiencing accelerated growth this year and said their success is due to a strong market and talented real estate agents.

“We are in a good market. There’s no question about it. We are right in the heart of everything that’s going on in Nashville and close to Huntsville, which is growing leaps and bounds,” said Potts. “But I really have to credit our people. Our agents here are anxious to learn new things, conscience of branding and advertising and are go-getters. We really support each other and I care about our people. If they want to be successful, we are going to help them achieve that, and it’s working.”

For more information about United Country Real Estate, call 800-999-1020 or visit their newly launched website at UnitedCountry.com.

 

About United Country Real Estate

 

United Country Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country has a combined network that supports more than 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program. The exclusive program includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, unequaled national print advertising, the largest internal real estate advertising agency, an extensive buyer database of more than 700,000 opt-in buyers and additional proprietary programs to advertise properties more broadly.

 

Angela Smith

www.unitedcountry.com

8164206249

asmith@unitedcountry.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14
19 Nov
DANSKE
@6212 Jeg har nogle faa aktier i Danske Bank, fordi jeg tror paa en bedre og mere lovlydig fremtid, ..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Emergency Linear Fixture
2
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:08
Biofrontera to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
18:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. to PDS Biotechnology Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
18:05
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against India Globalization Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
18:03
CORRECTING and REPLACING – CUV Ventures Corp. RevoluFIN Inc. Begins Operations In The Marbella Financial District of Panama City, Panama; RevoluPAY® QR-PAY Active Across +400 Retail Websites
18:02
Carepoynt Accelerates First Year Momentum Through Q3 and Into Q4 2018; Expands Carepoynt Community and Launches New Partners and Programs
18:00
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against China Zenix Auto International Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:00
Zephyr Real Estate Celebrates 40th Anniversary: Sales Then and Now
18:00
UltiSat to Provide USG Customer COMSATCOM Services to Support UAV Operations and Training
17:59
Homeside Properties Continues to Expand Client Base in Third Quarter

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 18:29:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-26 19:29:06 - 2018-11-26 18:29:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY