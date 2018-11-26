Via Licensing Opens Hong Kong Office and Expands Licensing Team

SAN FRANCISCO and HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing announced today the opening of a new office in Hong Kong and the hiring of Tony Gan, a global intellectual property veteran, to join the Hong Kong team.

“The Hong Kong office is an important step in our ability to serve our current and future partners in Asia, and especially in China,” said Joe Siino, president of Via Licensing. “We are confident that this expansion and the addition of a leader like Tony allows us to manage Via’s continual growth in this region.”

Gan will serve as General Licensing Manager, China, for Via in the Hong Kong office. He brings more than 20 years of international business and management experience, working for several multi-national companies, such as Technicolor, Alcatel, Motorola, and most recently, Real Networks.

“It’s a true honor to join the Via family,” Gan said. “The company has played a key role in the adoption and development of many pivotal technologies, and their approach to offering fair and transparent pricing for essential patents is a welcome change in the industry.”

Via’s Hong Kong office is now open and is located in Central Plaza, the iconic 78-storey skyscraper and city’s third tallest tower, in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong near the international conference and exhibition center.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is an independently managed subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

