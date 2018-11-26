26/11/2018 17:24:00

Voting Rights and Capital

17:19 
Transaction in Own Shares
23 Nov 
Transaction in Own Shares
22 Nov 
Transaction in Own Shares
16 Oct 
01 Oct 
01 Oct 
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Voting Rights and Capital PR Ne..

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire

London, November 26

Voting Rights and Capital

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Royal Dutch Shell plc´s capital consists of 4,513,394,760 A shares and 3,745,486,731 B shares, each with equal voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The total number of A shares and B shares in issue is 8,258,881,491 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA´s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital

Post comment

