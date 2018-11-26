26/11/2018 19:15:00

xG Technology to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

Sarasota, FL, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, military and government markets, announced today that Roger Branton, CEO and co-founder of xG Technology, and John Payne IV, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 4th at 12:30-1:00 PM PST in Track 5. The conference will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles, CA at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

In addition, management will be available during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 4 and 5, for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact John Marco at Core IR at johnm@coreir.com. Following the presentation, the slides will be available on the xG Technology website at https://www.xgtechnology.com/about-xg-technology/investor-information/.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI). More info: www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target”, “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

xG Technology:

Daniel Carpini

941-953-9035

daniel.carpini@xgtechnology.com

Investor Relations:

John Marco/CORE IR

516-222-2560

johnm@coreir.com

