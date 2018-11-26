Zephyr Real Estate Celebrates 40th Anniversary: Sales Then and Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate continues to celebrate its 40th year in business with a look at its beginnings, its present and its future. The first five sales to fall under the Zephyr umbrella 40 years ago are contrasted with the most recent five sales.

Back in 1978, Zephyr’s first five sales were:

630 27 th Street (Noe Valley), $119,500

Street (Noe Valley), $119,500 330 29 th Street (Village Square), $78,500

Street (Village Square), $78,500 4732-25 18 th Street (Haight), $103,000

Street (Haight), $103,000 3838 22 nd Street (Dolores Heights), $138,502

Street (Dolores Heights), $138,502 1724 Haight Street (Haight), $58,500

While most information about home size and amenities in 1978 is rather obscure, outdated or simply not available at this point, those sales prices are clearly in a category that is reminiscent of days gone by.

As of this writing, here are the five most recent sales:

691 Arimo Avenue (Oakland, Crocker Highlands), 2 bedroom, 2 bath Craftsman, $1,505,000

1152 Potrero Avenue, #B (Mission), 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo, $1,518,000

146 Granville Way (near West Portal Village,), 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Mediterranean, $1,910,500

393 Los Cerros Drive (Greenbrae), 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, park-like setting, $2,450,000

175 Elm Avenue (Mill Valley), 4 bedroom, 3 bath, all new in 2015, $3,850,000

Is the Bay Area real estate market cooling or is it hotter than ever? The answer to that question is one for the pundits who have access to the proverbial crystal ball, whoever or wherever they may be. One thing is undeniable, those who purchased a home in 1978 and remain as that property’s owners are most likely living on a gold mine.

“San Francisco and the entire Bay Area are among the most competitive, fiercest markets in the country,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO of Zephyr Real Estate. “Zephyr owes its 40-year history of success to the amazing people with whom we have been so fortunate to work over the years.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

