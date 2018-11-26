26/11/2018 18:00:00

Zephyr Real Estate Celebrates 40th Anniversary: Sales Then and Now

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate continues to celebrate its 40th year in business with a look at its beginnings, its present and its future. The first five sales to fall under the Zephyr umbrella 40 years ago are contrasted with the most recent five sales.

Back in 1978, Zephyr’s first five sales were:

  • 630 27th Street (Noe Valley), $119,500

  • 330 29th Street (Village Square), $78,500

  • 4732-25 18th Street (Haight), $103,000

  • 3838 22nd Street (Dolores Heights), $138,502

  • 1724 Haight Street (Haight), $58,500

While most information about home size and amenities in 1978 is rather obscure, outdated or simply not available at this point, those sales prices are clearly in a category that is reminiscent of days gone by.

As of this writing, here are the five most recent sales:

  • 691 Arimo Avenue (Oakland, Crocker Highlands), 2 bedroom, 2 bath Craftsman, $1,505,000

  • 1152 Potrero Avenue, #B (Mission), 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo, $1,518,000

  • 146 Granville Way (near West Portal Village,), 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Mediterranean, $1,910,500

  • 393 Los Cerros Drive (Greenbrae), 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, park-like setting, $2,450,000

  • 175 Elm Avenue (Mill Valley), 4 bedroom, 3 bath, all new in 2015, $3,850,000

Is the Bay Area real estate market cooling or is it hotter than ever? The answer to that question is one for the pundits who have access to the proverbial crystal ball, whoever or wherever they may be. One thing is undeniable, those who purchased a home in 1978 and remain as that property’s owners are most likely living on a gold mine.

“San Francisco and the entire Bay Area are among the most competitive, fiercest markets in the country,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO of Zephyr Real Estate. “Zephyr owes its 40-year history of success to the amazing people with whom we have been so fortunate to work over the years.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Contact: Melody Foster

Zephyr Real Estate

San Francisco, CA

415.426.3203

melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89ae3a6c-3b5f-47bc-b35a-33096d2cdbd8

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
28
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14
19 Nov
DANSKE
@6212 Jeg har nogle faa aktier i Danske Bank, fordi jeg tror paa en bedre og mere lovlydig fremtid, ..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases 72W ATEX/IECEx Rated Flameproof Fluorescent Emergency Linear Fixture
2
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
3
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
4
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
5
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:08
Biofrontera to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
18:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. to PDS Biotechnology Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
18:05
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against India Globalization Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
18:03
CORRECTING and REPLACING – CUV Ventures Corp. RevoluFIN Inc. Begins Operations In The Marbella Financial District of Panama City, Panama; RevoluPAY® QR-PAY Active Across +400 Retail Websites
18:02
Carepoynt Accelerates First Year Momentum Through Q3 and Into Q4 2018; Expands Carepoynt Community and Launches New Partners and Programs
18:00
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against China Zenix Auto International Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:00
Zephyr Real Estate Celebrates 40th Anniversary: Sales Then and Now
18:00
UltiSat to Provide USG Customer COMSATCOM Services to Support UAV Operations and Training
17:59
Homeside Properties Continues to Expand Client Base in Third Quarter

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 November 2018 18:28:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-26 19:28:33 - 2018-11-26 18:28:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY