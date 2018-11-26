26/11/2018 06:13:37

Ziyen Energy Acquires Five New Oil Assets in the Illinois Basin

Total Oil Leases Now Stand at 18

Round 2 of Funding Closes this week, Limited Time to invest at $1.50 per share

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Ziyen Inc.’s, a Scottish-American Company, is extremely proud to announce it has acquired the mineral rights to 5 additional oil leases in the Illinois Basin.  These acquisitions based in Gibson County cover over 364 acres and have been acquired due to their close proximity to the original Ross Lease.

Ziyen Inc. now has 18 oil assets in the Illinois Basin with a combined acreage of over 1650 acres.

Alastair Caithness, CEO, Ziyen, Inc., stated,

“This is the cumulation of months of hard and diligent work, that we are extremely proud to announce we have acquired five more oil leases.  These leases have amazing potential, and are all connected to our most recent lease acquisitions.  Working with our local representation in the Illinois Basin, it is very important to note that these leases are strategically placed relative to the rest of our assets.

As Round 2 of Funding is about to closes, it has been a fantastic 12 months for the company moving into oil production and our strategic footprint is growing with the company now owning multiple oil assets in the Illinois Basin ensuring 2019 will be an exciting year ahead for the company, stakeholders and shareholders.”

For information on investing in Ziyen Inc., please visit the company website at  www.ziyen.com, or for a copy of the latest company overview, please email support@ziyen.com.

About Ziyen Inc.

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. is a Scottish-American company focused on delivering 100% Energy Independence to the USA.  Initially launched as a software company providing information about oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating the Ziyen Energy Division with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry.  In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has eighteen oil assets.  The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently qualified Ziyen Inc. in November 2017 for its second round of funding, with a pre-IPO share price of $1.50. More information may be found in its Offering Circular filed with the SEC, or on its website www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com 

Dean Holter, Esq.

Berg Capital Markets

dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com 

