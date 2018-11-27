27/11/2018 06:00:00

ADC Therapeutics Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of ADCT-602 in Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics, an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the first patients have been dosed in a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity of ADCT-602 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The trial is being led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. 

ADCT-602 is an ADC that incorporates a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) drug linker and targets CD22, which is a clinically validated ADC target. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that ADCT-602 has significant anti-tumor activity in a number of animal models. 

Hagop Kantarjian, MD, Professor and Chair of the Department of Leukemia, and Nitin Jain, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia, at MD Anderson, are leading the Phase I/II clinical trial of ADCT-602. The open-label trial will enroll up to 65 patients.

Dr. Kantarjian said, “There is a significant unmet need for new treatment options for adult patients with B-cell ALL who have not responded to initial treatment or whose cancer has returned after treatment. We are excited to evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of a CD22-targeted ADC in these patients.”

Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President at ADC Therapeutics, said, “We are delighted to be partnered with MD Anderson on this important clinical trial in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL, who have limited therapeutic options and for whom the prognosis is typically poor. We are hopeful that the response rates seen in our ADCT-402 and ADCT-301 lymphoma clinical trials can be replicated in the ALL patient population with ADCT-602, and that our growing portfolio of hematology-focused ADCs targeting CD19, CD25 and now CD22 can make a positive impact on patient outcomes.” 

For more information about this clinical trial, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (identifier NCT03698552).

About ADCT-602

ADCT-602 is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD22 conjugated to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer toxin. Once bound to a CD22-expresing cell, ADCT-602 is internalized into the cell where enzymes release the PBD-based warhead. CD22 is an attractive and clinically validated ADC target. CD22 is highly expressed on most malignant B-cells, including expression in greater than 90% of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting major hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company’s ADCs are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens present on particular tumor cells with a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)-based warheads. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials in the USA and Europe, and a deep pipeline of other preclinical ADCs in development. ADC Therapeutics has world-class partners, including AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune. The Company is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, San Francisco and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.adctherapeutics.com.

Investors Contact

Dr. Chris Martin

Chief Executive Officer

Chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com

Tel.: +41 (0) 21 653 0200

 

EU Media Contact

Alexandre Müller

Dynamics Group

amu@dynamicsgroup.ch

Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231 

 

USA Media Contact

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

tplohoros@6degreespr.com

Tel.: +1 908-591-2839

ADCT Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Aptose Biosciences Doses First Patient in Re-Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Study of APTO-253 in Relapsed or Refractory Hematological Malignancies
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
5
COA Statement: CMS Proposal Effectively Unprotects Six Protected Classes

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:05
Advantest Introduces New Solution for System-Level Testing of Advanced, High-Speed Semiconductor Memories for Mobile Applications
07:49
Stendörren Fastigheter AB observationsnoteras / Stendörren Fastigheter AB receives observation status (175/18)
07:27
Net Asset Value(s)
07:03
Lift of Suspension in Tele2 AB at XSTO (174/18)
07:01
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
07:00
Philippine Red Cross to employ Nokia Drone Networks solution to aid disaster response
07:00
Blacklane Opens Dubai Office
07:00
Blacklane Appointed to Provide Emirates’ Complimentary Chauffeur-drive Service
07:00
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Introduces Industry-Leading Storage Intelligence to Portfolio

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 08:32:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-27 09:32:56 - 2018-11-27 08:32:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY