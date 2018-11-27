Agfa Chooses Verizon Enterprise Solutions for Global Network Transformation

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agfa-Gevaert Group (Agfa) has signed up with Verizon Enterprise Solutions to transform its global network infrastructure. The company has chosen Verizon’s managed network services and software-defined networking solutions as part of a global transformation that aims to build a best-in-class network to support future growth.

Verizon will take on the global management of Agfa’s network, freeing up Agfa’s own IT department to focus on innovation in service and solution delivery. In addition, by deploying Verizon’s software-defined network solutions, Agfa will be able to quickly flex and adapt its global network infrastructure to more effectively support business needs.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group serves customers in over 100 countries around the globe from its Belgian headquarters. The company develops, manufactures and distributes analog and digital imaging systems and IT solutions for printing, healthcare and industrial applications.

Agfa’s business today is oriented around three distinct groups: Agfa Graphics, which provides commercial prepress and wide-format inkjet print solutions; Agfa Healthcare, which provides diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT solutions; and Agfa Specialty Products, which produces film-based products and innovative material solutions, such as synthetic paper, and conductive organic materials.

“Agfa has reinvented itself over recent years,” said Caroline van Rompuy, Agfa’s CIO. “It’s important that our systems are able to support us as we continue to expand our product and solution portfolio – and most importantly, that they help us to better support our customers. This network transformation is a crucial element of our business strategy, and will deliver a flexible, scalable and agile global infrastructure fit to support our business today and into the future.”

Rich Montgomery, Verizon’s international group vice president, commented: “Agfa is a long-term Verizon customer, and has leveraged Verizon’s global network to connect its 80+ locations around the world for over a decade. This move into virtualized network services will help the company better serve its customers around the globe as its own business transforms. Agfa has reinvented its business in the digital age – now it’s reinventing its network as well.”

