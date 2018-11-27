27/11/2018 01:59:19

Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

Related content
26 Nov - 
Amarin Announces Proposed Public Offering of American D..
20 Nov - 
Amarin to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Confer..
10 Nov - 
Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) 26% Reduction in Key Seconda..
Related debate
23 Oct - 
@mineAMRNmedinvestorer Jeg har solgt det hele i 21 USD,..
17 Oct - 
Jeg ville ikke være bekymret over salg fra ledelsens si..
17 Oct - 
de sidste 1000 bliver holdt i flere år. Det bliver nok ..

BEDMINSTER, N.J., and DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") for gross proceeds of approximately $200.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Amarin. The offering is expected to close on or about November 29, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Amarin has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase approximately $30.0 million of additional ADSs.

Jefferies and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. The underwriters may offer the ADSs from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. On November 26, 2018, the last sale price of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market was $19.39, per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $200.0 million before deducting customary underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Amarin intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (1) to support the ongoing commercialization of Vascepa following REDUCE-IT results, including (i) seeking regulatory approval to expand the approved label for Vascepa based on the cardioprotective effect of Vascepa demonstrated in the REDUCE-IT study, beginning with submission of an sNDA to the FDA in early 2019, (ii) expansion of our sales force, and (iii) support of expanded commercial operations; (2) to increase commercial supply of Vascepa from third-party drug product suppliers; and (3) for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Amarin pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (No. 333-216385) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2017 and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health.  Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) capsules, Amarin's first FDA approved product, are a unique, highly-pure and stable omega-3 fatty acid product available by prescription.

Disclosure Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements related to Amarin's public offering of American Depositary Shares, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "intends," "plans," "expects," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees. These forward-looking statements are based upon Amarin's current expectations. Actual events and results and the timing of events and results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein are the following: risks related to the underwriters’ consummation of their obligation to purchase the securities, whether Amarin will be able to satisfy its obligations to close the offering and the risk that Amarin will not use the proceeds from the offering in the manner contemplated, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other matters detailed in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering and filed on November 26, 2018. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Amarin undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Amarin contact information:

Investor Relations:

Elisabeth Schwartz

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Amarin Corporation plc

In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315

investor.relations@amarincorp.com

Lee M. Stern

Trout Group 

In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992

lstern@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Corrigan 

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

In U.S.: +1 (212) 798-9538

Jennifer.Corrigan@cohnwolfe.com

Amarin Corporation plc Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:59 AMRN
Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
26 Nov AMRN
Amarin Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
20 Nov AMRN
Amarin to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
10 Nov AMRN
Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) 26% Reduction in Key Secondary Composite Endpoint of Cardiovascular Death, Heart Attacks and Stroke Demonstrated in REDUCE-IT™ Supports 25% Overall Reduction in Five-Point Major Adverse Cardiovascular Event Primary Composite E
08 Nov AMRN
Amarin to Present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference
01 Nov AMRN
Amarin Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Update on Operations
26 Oct AMRN
Amarin Schedules Webcast Discussion of Primary REDUCE-IT™ Trial Results Following Presentation at 2018 Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association
25 Oct AMRN
Amarin To Report Third Quarter 2018 Results and Host Conference Call On November 1, 2018
19 Oct AMRN
Amarin Announces Mandatory Exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes Issued in January 2017
19 Oct AMRN
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ultrapar Participacoes S.A, BioSpecifics Technologies, GSV Capital, 58, Mitel Networks, and Amarin — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Vertical Farming developing sustenance in vertical stacked layers, set to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during 2017-2023
3
Aptose Biosciences Doses First Patient in Re-Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Study of APTO-253 in Relapsed or Refractory Hematological Malignancies
4
Ziyen Energy Acquires Five New Oil Assets in the Illinois Basin
5
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Approval for SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer by New York State

Related stock quotes

Amarin Corporation plc -.. 19.39 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:24
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
02:13
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc.
02:11
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc.
02:07
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
01:59
Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
01:16
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
01:13
COA Statement: CMS Proposal Effectively Unprotects Six Protected Classes
00:17
Bluegreen Vacations’ Éilan Hotel & Spa Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating
00:16
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 03:59:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-27 04:59:16 - 2018-11-27 03:59:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY