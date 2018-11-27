Badgerland Disposal Continues Southern Wisconsin Expansion, Securing Seven-Year Exclusive Contract With the Town of Decatur

MILTON, Wis., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badgerland Disposal , Wisconsin’s leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has secured an exclusive seven-year residential waste services contract with the Town of Decatur, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

The second municipal win in the last two months, the Town of Decatur contract represents Badgerland’s continuing expansion into southern Wisconsin. Badgerland will provide each residence in the Town of Decatur a new 96-gallon cart for recyclables, another for waste, and an annual Electronic Waste (E-Waste) collection service for residents. Decatur residents also will receive more collection service options, ranging from roll-off dumpster to portable restroom rentals.

“At Badgerland we are defined by our passion and commitment to the neighborhoods and communities we serve, and our core mission of diverting more waste from landfills through recycling innovation,” said Badgerland’s Director of Business Development Kris Roesken. “We are thrilled to be reach more customers, expand our service area, and we welcome the residents of the Town of Decatur to the Badgerland Disposal family.”

“Our mission of providing environmentally responsible waste and recycling solutions to local Wisconsin residents remains our top priority. More and more Wisconsin municipalities are recognizing the need and value behind Badgerland’s sustainability and innovation-focused initiatives, and we look forward to continuing our expansion into the new year,” said Badgerland's CEO Dustin Reynolds.

About Badgerland Disposal

Badgerland Disposal, southern Wisconsin’s leading, privately-held waste and recycling services provider is headquartered in Milton, Wisc., and serves over 12,500 residential and commercial customers. Badgerland is committed to delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling services to communities and neighborhoods across Wisconsin with a relentless commitment to safety and customer experience. Operating for more than 10 years, Badgerland brings a customer- and community-first mindset to help create a better Wisconsin, one community at a time.

