Blacklane Appointed to Provide Emirates’ Complimentary Chauffeur-drive Service

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blacklane has been selected by Emirates as the exclusive provider for its Chauffeur-drive services in India, Italy and Sweden. The 10 cities are Bangalore, Bologna, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Milan, Mumbai, Rome, Stockholm and Venice.

Blacklane will bring its high-quality airport transfer experience to hundreds of thousands of the airline’s First Class and Business Class passengers each year.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, won “Airline of the Year” at the 2018 Air Transport Awards for its commitment to excellence across aircraft, in-flight entertainment, lounges, and chauffeur services. Adding Blacklane’s complimentary Chauffeur-drive service gives travelers a smooth and seamless door-to-door Emirates experience in comfort and privacy.

“Emirates is committed to extend its premium quality and high service to passengers’ front doors as an essential part of the Emirates experience,” said Bill Mcpherson, Vice President, Airport Services (Outstations) at Emirates. “We offer our complimentary Chauffeur-drive service to our First and Business Class customers in over 75 cities worldwide and thanks to Blacklane’s global presence, this promise can now be delivered in more destinations.”

The global chauffeur service Blacklane, winner of “Best on the Ground” by the Travolution Awards, brings its global footprint, responsive customer service, and deep technological capabilities.

“Travelers desire a familiar, high-quality experience not only in the air, but also on the ground. This global Emirates-Blacklane partnership showcases a seamless door-to-door partnership and provides true peace-of-mind to Emirates’ guests,” said Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane.

About Emirates The Emirates story started in 1985 when we launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, we fly the world’s biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering our customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies.

We inspire travellers around the world with our growing network of destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine and world-class service. Find out more.

About Blacklane ( blacklane.com ) Blacklane is the premium mobility provider. It serves 60 countries and 300 cities with a global chauffeur service and 500 airports with airport concierge services and lounge access. Blacklane guarantees high quality at fair, fixed and all-inclusive rates. Blacklane can be booked via its website, mobile apps or distribution and channel partners.

Blacklane Press Contact Adam Parken, Director of Communications & Public Relations

Office: +49 30 2016 3016

Mobile: +49 159 0414 6420 and +1 919 277 8551

adam.parken@blacklane.com