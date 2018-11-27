Blacklane Opens Dubai Office

BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blacklane has opened a Middle East office in Dubai. This is the company’s third office, after the Berlin headquarters and Asia-Pacific office in Singapore. The Dubai team has three key priorities:

Support Emirates complimentary Chauffeur-drive service. Dubai-based Emirates provides First and Business Class passengers with chauffeured airport transfers. Blacklane exclusively supplies these rides for Emirates in India, Italy and Sweden. Add new cities across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Blacklane serves 21 cities in 10 MEA countries. In the coming months, Blacklane will add dozens of additional cities across the region. Build corporate business and partnerships across the region. The Dubai team will increase the number of Blacklane guests originating from the Middle East.

“As the center of travel in the Middle East and the headquarters of Emirates, Dubai is perfect for Blacklane’s office expansion,” said Jens Wohltorf, CEO and co-founder of Blacklane. “Emirates means quality, and we’re proud to provide that on the ground, online and in our customer service for Emirates’ guests.”

“ALFAHIM Group is a proud investment partner for Blacklane. Our combined knowledge of innovative world-class services and technology is a recipe for success in this ever-changing region. With ALFAHIM Group’s expertise in the premium segment and a diverse portfolio, along with Blacklane’s reinvention of the professional driver industry, we are transforming the future of premium transfers,” stated Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Board Director of ALFAHIM Group.

Nicolas Soucaille will lead the Dubai team as head of Middle East and Africa. He relocated from Blacklane’s Berlin office, where he was head of driver operations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Before joining Blacklane, he worked in Dubai with Sony Electronics as deputy general manager, head of operations for MEA.

Blacklane serves more than 300 cities and 60 countries with chauffeured rides. Blacklane PASS, its airport concierge service, reaches more than 500 airports worldwide. All Blacklane services give guests:

Top quality worldwide at rates well below legacy providers’ prices.

Technology that makes premium travel services available and affordable for a broader market of travelers.

All-inclusive rates – comprising all base fares, taxes, tolls and fees – guaranteed at the time of booking.

Full duty of care.

Commercially licensed English-speaking chauffeurs or concierges.

Meet-and-greet, including luggage assistance.

Real-time flight tracking and adjustment of pickup times according to actual arrival times.

Chauffeur and concierge contact information.

24/7 multi-lingual customer service.

About Blacklane (

blacklane.com

) Blacklane is the premium mobility provider. We serve 60 countries and 300 cities with a global chauffeur service and 500 airports with airport concierge services and lounge access. We guarantee high quality at fair, fixed and all-inclusive rates. You can book Blacklane on our website or mobile apps or via distribution and channel partners.

