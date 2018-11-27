Bluegreen Vacations’ Éilan Hotel & Spa Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) ("BBX Capital"), announced that Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), which is 90% owned by BBX Capital, issued the following press release. Please see the Bluegreen press release below.

NOVEMBER 20, 2018– Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen" or the “Company"), a leading vacation ownership company, is proud to announce the Éilan Hotel & Spa, a prestigious property it acquired earlier this year, has once again received a AAA Four Diamond Rating – a distinction awarded to only six percent of the nearly 30,000 hotels AAA inspects and approves each year. The Éilan Hotel & Spa first received the coveted Four Diamond Rating in 2012 and has continued its exceptional service and guest experience as a recipient this year under Bluegreen Vacations and as a member of the Ascend Hotel Collection portfolio. The Ascend Hotel Collection portfolio of best-in-class unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels , which has a longstanding strategic alliance with Bluegreen Vacations.

For more than 80 years, AAA sends a team of professional hotel and restaurant inspectors around the continent to conduct year-round, in-person property evaluations at more than 59,000 hotels and restaurants, scoring them based on the priorities of AAA’s 58 million members around the world. As defined by AAA, hotels with a Four Diamond rating are “refined, stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”

“As AAA’s world-renowned rating system considers the preferences of its more than 50 million members, this recognition truly speaks to our commitment to our guests, who can expect the highest quality of service and experience while staying at one of our resorts,” said Ada Soriano-Grzywna, Senior Vice President, Resort Operations, Bluegreen Vacations. “We’re excited to continue the Éilan’s longstanding tradition of excellence, applying Bluegreen’s signature standard of hospitality and welcoming even more of our guests to the Éilan in 2019.”

“The Éilan Hotel & Spa offers guests an unforgettable stay with picturesque views and upscale amenities,” said Janis Cannon, Senior Vice President, Upscale Brands Portfolio at Choice Hotels. “The hotel is the perfect representation of the Ascend Hotel Collection as it offers rich, local character and one-of-a-kind, inspiring moments for travelers.”

Acquired by Bluegreen and joining the Ascend Hotel Collection in April of 2018, the Éilan is a 165-guest room, boutique hotel featuring Tuscan-inspired architecture and a variety of unrivaled amenities, which include a 10-treatment-room spa, resort-style pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts and virtual golf. Ideally located overlooking Texas Hill Country, the Éilan is also just a short drive from San Antonio’s renowned shopping, dining and entertainment options, such as the world-famous San Antonio River Walk.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluegreenvacations.com .

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 216,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of September 30, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com .

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com .

Ascend Hotel Collection: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® global portfolio of unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world’s largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry’s first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 200 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend .

