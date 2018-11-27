27/11/2018 21:20:00

ChannelAdvisor to Present at the Raymond James 2018 Technology Investors Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that David Spitz, its Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Cook, its Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James 2018 Technology Investors Conference in New York City, NY on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more.  For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Investor Contact:

Traci Mangini

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

traci.mangini@channeladvisor.com

(919) 228-4886

Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

ChannelAdvisor Corporation

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

(919) 249-9798

